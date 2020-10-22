SEE NEW POSTS

Welker fact-checks Trump in real time .@kwelkernbc follows up with Trump to ask if he's guaranteeing a vaccine within weeks. He backtracks: "No it's not a guarantee. But it will be by the end of the year." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 23, 2020







Candidates arrive on stage. One in a mask, one without. Biden makes a point of entering with a mask and pulling it off. No mask for Trump — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) October 23, 2020







Debate commission co-chair goes over changes to final debate Frank Fahrenkopf, the co-chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates, went over the rules of the debate ahead of the 9 p.m. start time, reminding participants that they agreed weeks ago that they would respect the two-minute response time allotted to each candidate per question before diving into a back-and-forth debate. "Unfortunately, if you happened to watch the first debate, those rules were not necessarily followed," he said. "The commission felt that we could not put in a new rule, and what we thought we would do was put in a way to enforce what they had agreed to, the original rule: no interruption." Fahrenkopf explained that at the start of each of the six subject areas, the candidate who is not giving his two-minute opening response will have his mic muted. Once they have both delivered their 2-min opener, their mics will both be hot for debate.







Attacks, interruptions and topics: Follow along live We're tracking interruptions, attacks and topics at tonight's final presidential debate. Follow along https://t.co/LxCR7E2Fq7 pic.twitter.com/LP4zrpgZI2 — NBC News Graphics (@NBCNewsGraphics) October 23, 2020







NBC News' Welker to moderate tonight's debate Moderating Thursday's final debate is NBC News' Kristen Welker. Welker has served as a White House correspondent for NBC News since 2011. Last November, she served as one of four moderators at the fifth Democratic primary debate. In the lead-up to the debate, Trump and his allies have targeted Welker, as they did with the first debate's moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace. "Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS," Trump tweeted Thursday, complaining about his recent interview with CBS' Lesley Stahl. "Tonight's anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse!" In a statement, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim said, "Kristin Welker is focused on delivering for the American people a substantive conversation about the issues that voters care about and she's going to do everything in her power to make that happen."







Inside the debate hall: Lots of masks and some notable VIPs The view from inside the debate hall: masks. Lots of them. We haven't seen anyone without one, though, notably, the Trump family hasn't arrived yet. They were the main ones defying the mask mandate at the Cleveland debate. The president's motorcade is set to arrive any minute, and Joe Biden is already here. Seats are marked off for some of those members of the first family — Melania, Eric and Ivanka Trump. The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, is also here in the hall as are some former members of Congress: Democrat Lincoln Davis and Republican Jimmy Duncan Jr. among them. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, left, speaks to other attendees. Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images The arena is bigger and less intimate than the room for the first debate in Cleveland, and in another contrast, people are freely mingling and chatting. The vibe is pretty low-key.







Pete Buttigieg fires back on Hunter Biden allegations on Fox News Pete Buttigieg has made several viral appearances on Fox News in recent weeks as a Biden surrogate. On Thursday night, he appeared again and offered a retort to the accusations leveled against Hunter Biden. "If they want to make this about the business deals of a government official, let's talk about the president of the United States having a secret Chinese bank account," Buttigieg said. The Trump campaign had previously sought to push the accusation that Hunter Biden's relationships in the Ukraine were illegal, and has recently shifted its focus to China. If Republicans want to talk about the business dealings of a government official, let's talk about this: why does Donald Trump have a secret bank account in China? pic.twitter.com/Udx1Z9dcKg — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 22, 2020 Buttigieg made the case that Trump's business relationships with China were more pressing to the public than Hunter Biden's. "And they won't even tell us what bank it's with," Buttigieg said. "Does that bother Americans? I'm pretty sure it bothers Americans a lot more than what they're trying to whip up for the last 12 days of this election season."







Kid Rock makes an appearance at Thursday's debate Kid Rock showed up at the debate tonight. Asked if he was supporting Trump's re-election, he told NBC News his presence would do his speaking for him. "I think being here says it all, right?" he said. "Happy to be invited." The ponytailed-and-jumpsuited musician wasn't wearing a mask when he arrived at the debate venue and was later handed one by debate staffers. PGA pro golfer John Daly, left, and performer Kid Rock, right, take their seats before the start of the second and final presidential debate on Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Julio Cortez / AP







Meadows called Fauci about Plexiglass barriers White House chief of staff Mark Meadows called Dr. Anthony Fauci during the debate walkthrough on Thursday and put Fauci on the phone with an individual from the Commission on Presidential Debates to discuss the merits of having physical plexiglass barriers on stage during the faceoff, according to a person familiar with the matter. Fauci told that person that all the barriers would do was provide a false sense of security. The CPD didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. As NBC News reported earlier Thursday, the two plexiglass barriers that were initially positioned between the candidates' lecterns were removed after the debate commission's medical adviser consulted with Fauci.






