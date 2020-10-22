SEE NEW POSTS

Trump and Biden are both staying on topic From Covid-19 to the election, Trump and Biden are sticking to the question topics in the first 30 minutes of the debate. We're tracking live here.







About that election interference Biden and Trump were asked about recent reports of election interference. The context is that the FBI announced Wednesday night that Iran was behind emails sent to some Florida Democrats that purported to be from the extremist group The Proud Boys. On Thursday, two U.S. intelligence officials told NBC News that Russia remains the greatest threat to the election and that Iran and Russia had hacked local governments and obtained voter registration and other personal data.







Trump targets Whitmer during debate Trump again took a shot at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, comparing the coronavirus restrictions in her state to being imprisoned. The Democratic governor and Trump have feuded in recent days after the FBI thwarted a kidnapping plot against her. The conspirators were so-called militiamen who used similar language to the president's. Whitmer placed blame at the president's feet, calling him complicit. Trump has pushed back and accused Whitmer of wanting to be a "dictator."







Analysis: Toned-down Trump says the same stuff only in more dull fashion Trump obviously came into the debate with the goal of behaving more like a traditional president than the version that harangues moderators and rivals. But the loss of bluster hasn't been complemented by the presence of logic. "I take full responsibility," Trump said of responding to Covid-19. "It's China's fault." It may even sound less attached to reality when it's said in a calm voice than bellowed. Now, he's spouting disinformation theories. President Donald Trump speaks during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 22, 2020. Brendan Smialowskis / AFP - Getty Images







Trump (again) downplays impact of children contracting Covid Making an argument for schools to re-open, Trump spoke of his son Barron, 14, who also tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. "We have to open our schools," Trump said. "As an example, I have a young son. He also tested positive. By the time I spoke to the doctor a second time, he was fine, it just went away. Young people, I guess it's their immune systems." Trump has repeatedly pushed false information about how young kids are impacted by the virus, inaccurately claiming that it's not much to worry about. Trump says son Barron's Covid illness 'just went away' Oct. 23, 2020 01:25







Art of the deal? Not so much Trump notes that people are losing their jobs and are feeling depressed because of the economic realities they are facing during the pandemic, but he has been unable to reach a deal with Democrats and Republicans to bring back the unemployment insurance that kept people afloat through the early months of the outbreak. It has been 83 days since the $600 a week, provided by the CARES Act, expired. No deal has been struck, partly because Trump has not been in sync with Republican leaders let alone the Democrats.







Fact check: Trump claims coronavirus is 'going away.' U.S. leads in deaths, cases. "It will go away and as I say, we are rounding the turn, we are rounding the corner, it's going away," Trump said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic that's killed more than 224,000 Americans. There's no evidence of this. The U.S. has an uncontrolled outbreak, reporting more than 69,000 new Covid-19 cases today. Cases are climbing in most states, and the U.S. has more cases than any country, with more than 8.3 million, and more deaths than any country, recently surpassing 220,000.







Biden hits Trump over Covid-19 response Trump attempted to downplay criticism of his administration's response to Covid-19 by saying people are learning to live with it. Biden hit back saying "people are learning to die with," speaking directly to the camera to talk to voters who have lost loved ones to the virus. It's a strong line from Biden, whose strategy at tonight's debate seems to be reminding the public of the virus and how Trump has handled it. He also spoke directly to the camera in the first debate, which was seen an effective way to cut through the interruptions from Trump.







Fact check: Biden's managing of the swine flu epidemic was a 'disaster' Trump has frequently called the Obama-Biden administration's handling of the swine flu a "disaster." "Frankly, he ran the H1N1, swine flu, and it was a total disaster. It was less lethal, but it was a total disaster. Had that had this kind of numbers, 700,000 people would be dead right now. But it was a far less lethal disease," Trump said Thursday. This is not true and requires additional context. Ron Klain, Biden's former chief of staff, has credited luck — and not the Obama administration response — with the fact that the swine flu did not kill more people. (Klain did not head up the response to the H1N1 virus, he was working for Biden at the time. He was, however, the administration's Ebola czar.) "We did every possible thing wrong — 60 million Americans got H1N1," he said at a biosecurity summit in May 2019. "It is purely a fortuity that this isn't one of the great mass casualty events in American history. It had nothing to do with us doing anything right. It just had to do with luck." The swine flu is estimated to have killed 12,000 in the U.S., far fewer than the more than 200,000 who have died of Covid-19 to date. Klain later told Politico his comments referred to the administration's difficulties producing enough of the vaccine they developed, and argued the Obama team quickly adapted to the pandemic — quickly responding and distributing supplies from the federal stockpile, for example — and made very different choices than the Trump administration. It's also worth noting that the Obama administration received generally high marks for its response to the swine flu. While government reports after the fact identified room for growth they also highlighted successes, like rapid research and development of a vaccine that arrived in less than six months. There's little contemporaneous reporting on the Obama administration response that portrays the kind of unmitigated disaster Trump is suggesting occurred.






