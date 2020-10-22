SEE NEW POSTS

Biden hits Trump on China Trump has spent much of his campaign trying to attack the former vice president as "Beijing Biden." But that smear has not seemed to stick, especially after The New York Times reported this week on Trump's business and financial ties to China. "We learned that this president paid 50 times the tax in China, has a secret bank account with China, does business with China, and in fact is talking about me taking money? I have not taken single penny from any country whatsoever," Biden said. "The only guy that has made money from China is this one," Biden added, responding to criticism about his son Hunter. Biden, Trump, spar over election interference, taxes Oct. 23, 2020 07:44







Fact check: Trump claims vaccine announcement coming 'within weeks' Trump on Thursday again offered an overly optimistic assessment of when a vaccine for Covid-19 will be made available. "We have a vaccine that's coming, it's ready, it's going to be announced within weeks, and it's going to be delivered," Trump said Thursday. The Food and Drug Administration released guidelines for Covid-19 vaccine makers, stating that the companies would need to track tens of thousands of study participants for at least two months to look for any possible safety issues before the agency would consider authorization. Given the timeline of when phase 3 clinical trials began, the new guidance indicates that the earliest a Covid-19 vaccine could possibly apply for an emergency use authorization (EUA) would be the end of November. Last week, Pfizer said it was on track to have that data by the third week of November, and that it would not apply for an EUA before that point. However, the FDA would still need to review the data before granting an EUA. Kristen Welker, the debate moderator, asked if the president's statement was a guarantee. "Yes, no, it's not a guarantee. It will be distributed by the end of the year," Trump said.







Biden calls for shutdowns where hot spots are occurring Biden was unwilling to back a national shutdown of businesses to control Covid-19's spread, but he said Trump could impose shutdowns and require social distancing where hot spots are occurring. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who was late to close businesses and impose mask mandates, has kept businesses closed in communities where Covid-19 hospitalizations exceed 15 percent of total hospital capacity. Abbott, a Republican, imposed those tailored restrictions after a summer surge of cases that swamped hospitals around the state. Joe Biden listens during the final presidential debate at Belmont University on Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn., with President Donald Trump. Jim Bourg / Pool via AP







Trump and Biden are both staying on topic From Covid-19 to the election, Trump and Biden are sticking to the question topics in the first 30 minutes of the debate. We're tracking live here.







About that election interference Biden and Trump were asked about recent reports of election interference. The context is that the FBI announced Wednesday night that Iran was behind emails sent to some Florida Democrats that purported to be from the extremist group The Proud Boys. On Thursday, two U.S. intelligence officials told NBC News that Russia remains the greatest threat to the election and that Iran and Russia had hacked local governments and obtained voter registration and other personal data.







Trump targets Whitmer during debate Trump again took a shot at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, comparing the coronavirus restrictions in her state to being imprisoned. The Democratic governor and Trump have feuded in recent days after the FBI thwarted a kidnapping plot against her. The conspirators were so-called militiamen who used similar language to the president's. Whitmer placed blame at the president's feet, calling him complicit. Trump has pushed back and accused Whitmer of wanting to be a "dictator."







Analysis: Toned-down Trump says the same stuff only in more dull fashion Trump obviously came into the debate with the goal of behaving more like a traditional president than the version that harangues moderators and rivals. But the loss of bluster hasn't been complemented by the presence of logic. "I take full responsibility," Trump said of responding to Covid-19. "It's China's fault." It may even sound less attached to reality when it's said in a calm voice than bellowed. Now, he's spouting disinformation theories. President Donald Trump speaks during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 22, 2020. Brendan Smialowskis / AFP - Getty Images







Trump (again) downplays impact of children contracting Covid Making an argument for schools to re-open, Trump spoke of his son Barron, 14, who also tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. "We have to open our schools," Trump said. "As an example, I have a young son. He also tested positive. By the time I spoke to the doctor a second time, he was fine, it just went away. Young people, I guess it's their immune systems." Trump has repeatedly pushed false information about how young kids are impacted by the virus, inaccurately claiming that it's not much to worry about. Trump says son Barron's Covid illness 'just went away' Oct. 23, 2020 01:25







Art of the deal? Not so much Trump notes that people are losing their jobs and are feeling depressed because of the economic realities they are facing during the pandemic, but he has been unable to reach a deal with Democrats and Republicans to bring back the unemployment insurance that kept people afloat through the early months of the outbreak. It has been 83 days since the $600 a week, provided by the CARES Act, expired. No deal has been struck, partly because Trump has not been in sync with Republican leaders let alone the Democrats.






