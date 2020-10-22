Trump's answers on his finances take twists and turns

SEE NEW POSTS

Almost halfway into the debate, not too many interruptions but plenty of attacks Chaotic it's not. A toned-down President Donald Trump and an on-the-attack Joe Biden spent the first 35 minutes of the debate talking about the issues while lobbing attacks on each other. Interruptions, a mainstay of the previous debates, have been infrequent at best. Get the latest numbers on attacks and interruptions with the NBC News presidential debate tracker.







Biden hits Trump on China Trump has spent much of his campaign trying to attack the former vice president as "Beijing Biden." But that smear has not seemed to stick, especially after The New York Times reported this week on Trump's business and financial ties to China. "We learned that this president paid 50 times the tax in China, has a secret bank account with China, does business with China, and in fact is talking about me taking money? I have not taken single penny from any country whatsoever," Biden said. "The only guy that has made money from China is this one," Biden added, responding to criticism about his son Hunter. Biden, Trump, spar over election interference, taxes Oct. 23, 2020 07:44







Fact check: Trump claims vaccine announcement coming 'within weeks' Trump on Thursday again offered an overly optimistic assessment of when a vaccine for Covid-19 will be made available. "We have a vaccine that's coming, it's ready, it's going to be announced within weeks, and it's going to be delivered," Trump said Thursday. The Food and Drug Administration released guidelines for Covid-19 vaccine makers, stating that the companies would need to track tens of thousands of study participants for at least two months to look for any possible safety issues before the agency would consider authorization. Given the timeline of when phase 3 clinical trials began, the new guidance indicates that the earliest a Covid-19 vaccine could possibly apply for an emergency use authorization (EUA) would be the end of November. Last week, Pfizer said it was on track to have that data by the third week of November, and that it would not apply for an EUA before that point. However, the FDA would still need to review the data before granting an EUA. Kristen Welker, the debate moderator, asked if the president's statement was a guarantee. "Yes, no, it's not a guarantee. It will be distributed by the end of the year," Trump said.







Biden calls for shutdowns where hot spots are occurring Biden was unwilling to back a national shutdown of businesses to control Covid-19's spread, but he said Trump could impose shutdowns and require social distancing where hot spots are occurring. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who was late to close businesses and impose mask mandates, has kept businesses closed in communities where Covid-19 hospitalizations exceed 15 percent of total hospital capacity. Abbott, a Republican, imposed those tailored restrictions after a summer surge of cases that swamped hospitals around the state. Joe Biden listens during the final presidential debate at Belmont University on Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn., with President Donald Trump. Jim Bourg / Pool via AP







Trump and Biden are both staying on topic From Covid-19 to the election, Trump and Biden are sticking to the question topics in the first 30 minutes of the debate. We're tracking live here.







About that election interference Biden and Trump were asked about recent reports of election interference. The context is that the FBI announced Wednesday night that Iran was behind emails sent to some Florida Democrats that purported to be from the extremist group The Proud Boys. On Thursday, two U.S. intelligence officials told NBC News that Russia remains the greatest threat to the election and that Iran and Russia had hacked local governments and obtained voter registration and other personal data.







Trump targets Whitmer during debate Trump again took a shot at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, comparing the coronavirus restrictions in her state to being imprisoned. The Democratic governor and Trump have feuded in recent days after the FBI thwarted a kidnapping plot against her. The conspirators were so-called militiamen who used similar language to the president's. Whitmer placed blame at the president's feet, calling him complicit. Trump has pushed back and accused Whitmer of wanting to be a "dictator."






