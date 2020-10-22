SEE NEW POSTS

Mention of 'witch hunt' draws Biden eye roll As the words “witch hunt” rolled off Donald Trump’s tongue, Joe Biden gave up any veneer of tolerance. He looked up to the ceiling, rolling his eyes upward, while taking in a deep breath. He wasn’t saying anything, but the body language spoke to exasperation. Share this -







Trump praises Welker, whom he has attacked for days President Trump complimenting Kristen Welker after attacking her the last few days says: I respect very much the way you are handling this. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 23, 2020 Share this -







Fact check: Trump claims Biden got $3.5 million from Russia. No evidence for this. Trump, as part of a lengthy string of unverified allegations about Biden and his family's financial interests, claimed that Biden received millions "through Russia." "Joe got $3.5 million through Russia, and it came through Putin because he was very friendly with the former mayor of Moscow," the president said. “You made $3.5 million, Joe!” he said. The president’s claims appear to be rooted in far-right conspiracy theories that the business dealings of the former vice president’s son, Hunter Biden, were somehow funneling foreign dollars to the vice president and the rest of his family. There’s no evidence of wrongdoing on either Biden's part, and Biden strenuously denied any foreign revenue streams from the debate stage. Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security Committee released a report resurfacing allegations that Hunter Biden had foreign business deals that posed “potential conflicts of interests” with Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings considering his father was the sitting vice president. Largely focusing on those optics, the report doesn’t say that Hunter Biden’s work changed U.S. policy. Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates slammed the report as an “attack founded on a long-disproven hardcore rightwing conspiracy theory” that Johnson “has now explicitly stated he is attempting to exploit to bail out Donald Trump's re-election campaign." One of the main claims about Hunter Biden raised in the GOP report is that he received $3.5 million from a Russian businesswoman. The GOP report says the Russian wired $3.5 million to a firm associated with Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden’s lawyer, George Mesires, told Politico that it was “false” to say the younger Biden received that money because he has no “interest in” the firm. Read the GOP’s summary of the report here and the Biden campaign’s criticism of the probe here. Share this -







'C’mon!' Biden leans into his catchphrases Biden-isms were on full display as the former vice president expressed disbelief at Trump’s claims during the debate. He called Trump’s claims on Biden’s alleged foreign entanglements “malarkey,” what Biden would say is something he picked up in a working-class Irish Catholic family. Also, he has said “c’mon!” every time Trump dredges up a baseless attack on him. It's important to note that the interrupting has returned, but not as much as in the first debate. Trump has been demanding more response time and interrupting the moderator. Share this -







Graphic: The top topics in the debate at the halfway mark In tonight’s debate, Covid-19 has dominated the discussion. Get the latest breakdown of time spent on topics with the NBC News presidential debate tracker. Share this -







Almost halfway into the debate, not too many interruptions but plenty of attacks Chaotic it’s not. A toned-down President Donald Trump and an on-the-attack Joe Biden spent the first 35 minutes of the debate talking about the issues while lobbing attacks on each other. Interruptions, a mainstay of the previous debates, have been infrequent at best. Get the latest numbers on attacks and interruptions with the NBC News presidential debate tracker. Share this -







Biden hits Trump on China Trump has spent much of his campaign trying to attack the former vice president as “Beijing Biden.” But that smear has not seemed to stick, especially after The New York Times reported this week on Trump’s business and financial ties to China. “We learned that this president paid 50 times the tax in China, has a secret bank account with China, does business with China, and in fact is talking about me taking money? I have not taken single penny from any country whatsoever,” Biden said. “The only guy that has made money from China is this one,” Biden added, responding to criticism about his son Hunter. Biden, Trump, spar over election interference, taxes Oct. 23, 2020 07:44 Share this -







Fact check: Trump claims vaccine announcement coming 'within weeks' Trump on Thursday again offered an overly optimistic assessment of when a vaccine for Covid-19 will be made available. "We have a vaccine that's coming, it's ready, it's going to be announced within weeks, and it's going to be delivered," Trump said Thursday. The Food and Drug Administration released guidelines for Covid-19 vaccine makers, stating that the companies would need to track tens of thousands of study participants for at least two months to look for any possible safety issues before the agency would consider authorization. Given the timeline of when phase 3 clinical trials began, the new guidance indicates that the earliest a Covid-19 vaccine could possibly apply for an emergency use authorization (EUA) would be the end of November. Last week, Pfizer said it was on track to have that data by the third week of November, and that it would not apply for an EUA before that point. However, the FDA would still need to review the data before granting an EUA. Kristen Welker, the debate moderator, asked if the president's statement was a guarantee. "Yes, no, it's not a guarantee. It will be distributed by the end of the year," Trump said. Share this -





