Fact check: Biden suggests Trump could deplete Social Security by 2023. Needs context. Biden suggested Thursday that Trump's policies could bankrupt Social Security. The president is "the guy that the actuary of Medicare said, of Social Security, that if in fact he continues to withhold, his plan to withhold the tax on Social Security, Social Security will be bankrupt in 2023, with no way to make up for it," Biden said. The Biden campaign has cited a letter by the Social Security Administration’s chief actuary that said that permanently eliminating all payroll taxes without a replacement would deplete the Social Security trust fund by 2023. But this is not Trump’s current position and the same letter noted that if Congress mandated the cost of the tax cuts come out of the general fund, as Trump has suggested, then benefits would be “essentially unaffected.” On Aug. 8, President Trump said he wanted to “make permanent cuts to the payroll tax” if re-elected. On Aug. 12, he said his administration “will be terminating the payroll tax.” The Biden campaign immediately alleged that Trump was arguing for a de facto gutting of Social Security, since it is funded by payroll taxes. But the White House quickly clarified that Trump doesn’t actually want to eliminate payroll taxes entirely, only to permanently forgive a four-month payroll tax holiday he issued via executive order during the coronavirus crisis. On Aug. 13, for example, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters: “What he was meaning yesterday is that he wants permanent forgiveness of the deferral.” Trump has also said he’d use deficit spending to fund his tax holiday plan, which would not affect Social Security. Another important thing to keep in mind: There’s no scenario in which Trump could make any permanent changes to the tax system without the OK of Congress. Share this -







Trump calls other countries 'filthy' in question on climate change Asked about climate change, Trump pointed the finger at countries like China, Russia and India, calling them “filthy.” “Look at China,” Trump said. “How filthy it is! Look at Russia. Look at India. It’s filthy!” The president was immediately referencing pollution, but the word carries a connotation far beyond that. It was reminiscent of when the president referred to some African and Latin American countries as “s---holes.” Share this -







Biden and Trump spar, again, on whether the stock market is the economy Trump said the stock market would “boom” if he were to be re-elected, and that if Biden were elected, markets would “crash.” “Where I come from...people don't live off of the stock market,” Biden replied, noting the deepening divide between Wall Street and Main Street. While Trump has frequently touted the stock market’s rise as a proxy for his own success, it has been seen as both cause and symptom of the widening gap between the country's haves and have-nots. By the numbers, the rich are getting richer and the less well off are staying that way — or worse. There are 644 billionaires in the U.S. and during the pandemic they gained $1 trillion in net worth, according to a new analysis. A study from UBS and PwC showed that billionaire wealth increased by 27.5 percent during the spring lockdowns, with the stock market pushing the fortunes of the world’s richest citizens past the $10 trillion mark for the first time. The world’s richest man, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, has seen his fortune almost double so far this year, from $115 billion to just over $200 billion. The bulk of Bezos' fortune comes from his Amazon shares, which hit a high this year amid record demand from housebound consumers who turned to the e-commerce giant for everything from toilet paper to streaming services, and saw continuing strong demand for its cloud computing services. Share this -







Journalists of color respond to Trump calling himself 'least racist' “I'm the least racist person in this room."? - Donald Trump



“He pours fuel on every racist fire." - Joe Biden #Debates2020 — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) October 23, 2020 “I am the least racist person in this room,” Trump says to Kristen Welker, the first black woman to moderate a presidential debate. — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) October 23, 2020 Bravo to @kwelkernbc for not letting Trump sidestep the issue of race with some laptop nonsense. — Kimberly Atkins (@KimberlyEAtkins) October 23, 2020 A lot of people who tell me they’re the least racist person they know are quick to then introduce me to their one black friend. — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) October 23, 2020 Share this -







Trump's 'lowest IQ' remark about migrants slammed on Twitter After Trump said immigrants “with the lowest IQ” might show up for asylum hearings after being released into the country, the comment quickly drew clapbacks on Twitter. “Trump says he ‘hates’ to insult someone by saying they’re ‘low IQ’. As we’ve seen over the years, he doesn’t hate it enough,” Arianna Huffington tweeted. Trump says he “hates” to insult someone by saying they’re “low IQ.” As we’ve seen over the years, he doesn’t hate it quite enough. — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) October 23, 2020 Share this -







Fact check: Was U.S. the first country to shut down travel from China after Covid-19 emerged? Biden on Thursday said Trump only "shut down" travel from China at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic "late, after 40 countries had already done that." This is true. Starting on Feb. 2, the U.S. barred entry by foreigners who had traveled in China in the past two weeks, with some exceptions. According to a list kept by the Council on Foreign Relations of countries that shut down travel from China because of the Covid-19 pandemic — and when they did it — at least 42 did so before the United States. Share this -







The best carbon emission numbers in 35 years? Not so much Trump just said that U.S. has achieved the best carbon emission numbers in 35 years. But he has cut funding to EPA and gotten rid of more than 70 environmental regulations, weakening climate protections. The U.S. actually saw the biggest spike in carbon emissions in 2018 since 2000 — that was under Trump. Share this -







‘Look at us closely’: Biden draws contrast with Trump Biden, looking directly into the camera, laid out clearly and effectively what has been at the heart of his campaign message — what he said was the sharp contrast between him and Trump. “You know who I am, you know who he is," Biden said. "You know his character, you know my character. You know our reputations for honor and telling the truth. I am anxious to have this race. I am anxious to see this take place. The character of the country is on the ballot,” Biden said. “Look at us closely.” Biden was prompted by criticism from Trump that the Obama-Biden administration had not accomplished numerous things during their eight years in office and had been “all talk and no action.” Share this -





