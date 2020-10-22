SEE NEW POSTS

The best carbon emission numbers in 35 years? Not so much Trump just said that U.S. has achieved the best carbon emission numbers in 35 years. But he has cut funding to EPA and gotten rid of more than 70 environmental regulations, weakening climate protections. The U.S. actually saw the biggest spike in carbon emissions in 2018 since 2000 — that was under Trump.







'Look at us closely': Biden draws contrast with Trump Biden, looking directly into the camera, laid out clearly and effectively what has been at the heart of his campaign message — what he said was the sharp contrast between him and Trump. "You know who I am, you know who he is," Biden said. "You know his character, you know my character. You know our reputations for honor and telling the truth. I am anxious to have this race. I am anxious to see this take place. The character of the country is on the ballot," Biden said. "Look at us closely." Biden was prompted by criticism from Trump that the Obama-Biden administration had not accomplished numerous things during their eight years in office and had been "all talk and no action."







Fact check: Does Biden want a fracking ban? Trump claimed that Biden wants to ban fracking. "Just like he went at it with fracking," Trump said. If Biden wins, he said, "We're not gonna have fracking. We're gonna stop fracking, we're gonna stop fracking." "Then he goes to Pennsylvania after he gets the nomination, and he got very lucky to get it, and he goes to Pennsylvania, and he says, 'Oh, we're gonna have fracking,'" Trump added. This well-worn attack against Biden is not true, although Biden's position on the issue is complicated. Biden has repeatedly said he will not ban fracking; the policies he has released only call for no new fracking on federal lands. His policy also allows for existing fracking on federal lands to continue, and existing and new fracking on privately owned land to continue. Biden, however, has also called for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 — a plan that would include a systematic departure from the use of fossil fuels, which has implications for fracking. He hasn't explicitly said how or when that move away from fossil fuels would affect fracking, but Trump has used the proposal to tell audiences, inaccurately, that his opponent wants to ban fracking now. Hydraulic fracturing, known as fracking, is a practice used to tap into natural gas reserves deep below the earth's surface. It's a critical issue in states like the battleground of Pennsylvania, where the practice has brought economic prosperity to several once-impoverished areas. It is controversial because many of the chemicals used in the process are toxic to humans and have been known to cause serious health problems in populations near fracking fields.







On immigration, Biden gives a gentle diss to Obama Pushed by Trump on immigration and asked about what his administration would do differently from his time as vice president, Biden referenced Barack Obama, but not in a particularly fond way. "It was a major mistake," Biden said of the Obama-era immigration policies. "It took too long to get it right." Biden added that things will be different if he's in the big chair. "I'll be president of the United States, not vice president of the United States," Biden says.







Fact check: Who pays tariffs? Trump says China, Biden says taxpayers Trump, responding to a question about confronting China, said the country is "paying billions and billions of dollars" to the U.S. and suggested this was money his administration has used to bail out American farmers. Biden interjected to say that was "taxpayer money" going to the farmers. So, who is paying for tariffs? We've fact checked this before, and Biden's right. Tariffs are taxes on goods coming in to the U.S., paid by the importer; those taxes are largely tacked onto the purchase price paid by American consumers. Tariffs are designed to make foreign-made goods more expensive, boosting domestic producers or, sometimes, forcing international exporters to slash prices to stay competitive. But there's no evidence China has been cutting prices to accommodate Trump's tariffs, and there's clear evidence that American families are picking up the tab.







This is who's staying on topic (spoiler: both candidates are) An hour into the debate and the nominees have stuck close to the moderator's questions. According to an NBC News analysis, Joe Biden and President Donald Trump have stayed on topic 82 percent of the time. This is better than the first presidential debate on Sept. 29, when the candidates were on topic close to half the time, also according to an NBC News analysis. Biden tended to stay more on topic for questions about Covid-19. He was on topic for those about 89 percent of the time, and deviated more for questions relating to China, where he has only been on topic for 75 out of 113 seconds. Trump has stayed on topic for questions relating to ethics, where he was on topic the whole time, compared to staying on topic a little more than half the time for questions relating to the election. See the latest on what the candidates are talking about and whether they're staying on topic with the interactive NBC News presidential debate tracker.






