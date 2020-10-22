SEE NEW POSTS

Journalists of color respond to Trump calling himself 'least racist' “I'm the least racist person in this room."? - Donald Trump



"He pours fuel on every racist fire." - Joe Biden #Debates2020 — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) October 23, 2020 "I am the least racist person in this room," Trump says to Kristen Welker, the first black woman to moderate a presidential debate. — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) October 23, 2020 Bravo to @kwelkernbc for not letting Trump sidestep the issue of race with some laptop nonsense. — Kimberly Atkins (@KimberlyEAtkins) October 23, 2020 A lot of people who tell me they're the least racist person they know are quick to then introduce me to their one black friend. — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) October 23, 2020







Trump's 'lowest IQ' remark about migrants slammed on Twitter After Trump said immigrants "with the lowest IQ" might show up for asylum hearings after being released into the country, the comment quickly drew clapbacks on Twitter. "Trump says he 'hates' to insult someone by saying they're 'low IQ'. As we've seen over the years, he doesn't hate it enough," Arianna Huffington tweeted. Trump says he "hates" to insult someone by saying they're "low IQ." As we've seen over the years, he doesn't hate it quite enough. — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) October 23, 2020







Fact check: Was U.S. the first country to shut down travel from China after Covid-19 emerged? Biden on Thursday said Trump only "shut down" travel from China at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic "late, after 40 countries had already done that." This is true. Starting on Feb. 2, the U.S. barred entry by foreigners who had traveled in China in the past two weeks, with some exceptions. According to a list kept by the Council on Foreign Relations of countries that shut down travel from China because of the Covid-19 pandemic — and when they did it — at least 42 did so before the United States.







The best carbon emission numbers in 35 years? Not so much Trump just said that U.S. has achieved the best carbon emission numbers in 35 years. But he has cut funding to EPA and gotten rid of more than 70 environmental regulations, weakening climate protections. The U.S. actually saw the biggest spike in carbon emissions in 2018 since 2000 — that was under Trump.







'Look at us closely': Biden draws contrast with Trump Biden, looking directly into the camera, laid out clearly and effectively what has been at the heart of his campaign message — what he said was the sharp contrast between him and Trump. "You know who I am, you know who he is," Biden said. "You know his character, you know my character. You know our reputations for honor and telling the truth. I am anxious to have this race. I am anxious to see this take place. The character of the country is on the ballot," Biden said. "Look at us closely." Biden was prompted by criticism from Trump that the Obama-Biden administration had not accomplished numerous things during their eight years in office and had been "all talk and no action."







Fact check: Does Biden want a fracking ban? Trump claimed that Biden wants to ban fracking. "Just like he went at it with fracking," Trump said. If Biden wins, he said, "We're not gonna have fracking. We're gonna stop fracking, we're gonna stop fracking." "Then he goes to Pennsylvania after he gets the nomination, and he got very lucky to get it, and he goes to Pennsylvania, and he says, 'Oh, we're gonna have fracking,'" Trump added. This well-worn attack against Biden is not true, although Biden's position on the issue is complicated. Biden has repeatedly said he will not ban fracking; the policies he has released only call for no new fracking on federal lands. His policy also allows for existing fracking on federal lands to continue, and existing and new fracking on privately owned land to continue. Biden, however, has also called for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 — a plan that would include a systematic departure from the use of fossil fuels, which has implications for fracking. He hasn't explicitly said how or when that move away from fossil fuels would affect fracking, but Trump has used the proposal to tell audiences, inaccurately, that his opponent wants to ban fracking now. Hydraulic fracturing, known as fracking, is a practice used to tap into natural gas reserves deep below the earth's surface. It's a critical issue in states like the battleground of Pennsylvania, where the practice has brought economic prosperity to several once-impoverished areas. It is controversial because many of the chemicals used in the process are toxic to humans and have been known to cause serious health problems in populations near fracking fields.







On immigration, Biden gives a gentle diss to Obama Pushed by Trump on immigration and asked about what his administration would do differently from his time as vice president, Biden referenced Barack Obama, but not in a particularly fond way. "It was a major mistake," Biden said of the Obama-era immigration policies. "It took too long to get it right." Biden added that things will be different if he's in the big chair. "I'll be president of the United States, not vice president of the United States," Biden says.






