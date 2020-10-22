SEE NEW POSTS

Fact check: Trump was given a 'cure' for Covid-19 Trump claimed that he was given a treatment and that "some people would say it's a cure." There is still no cure for Covid-19. When Trump was hospitalized with Covid-19, he received Regeneron's antibody cocktail. In a video posted to Twitter when he left the hospital, he said it was "a cure." "For me, I walked in, I didn't feel good, a short 24 hours later, I was feeling great," he said. While it's likely that the treatment helped Trump, he's overstating its benefit. It is impossible to know which, if any, of the multiple drugs the president received while hospitalized helped. Doctors also gave Trump the antiviral drug remdesivir and a steroid called dexamethasone. No drugs for Covid-19, however, have been proven to be a cure for the disease. Clinical trials of the treatment Trump received continue. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there is a "reasonably good chance" that the Regeneron drug made a significant difference in the course of the president's illness. But, he added, it's impossible to extrapolate one person's apparent success to the general population. Share this -







Chris Wallace: I would like to have moderated that debate Chris Wallace, the moderator of the first debate, offered a nod to Welker during the Fox News post-debate reaction. "First of all, I'm jealous," Wallace said. "I would have liked to have been able to moderate that debate and to get a real exchange of views instead of hundreds of interruptions." President Donald Trump and moderator Chris Wallace at the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29. Olivier Douliery / Pool via Reuters file Share this -







As debate comes to a close, Welker praised for her performance Kristen Welker is seen through a window on a television in Texas as she moderates the final presidential debate in Nashville on Thursday. Sergio Flores / Getty Images NBC News' Kristen Welker received a positive response for her moderating from viewers online, with some joking that she was the “real winner” of the night. Some also noted that Welker fluidly slipped into fact-checking mode when warranted (something that past moderators have shied away from) and asked very specific and direct questions. It also helped that Trump appeared more willing to play by the rules at this debate and that the candidates’ mics were muted during their two-minute response times. Share this -







Trump gets asked about environmental racism. He points to the economy. Trump was asked about poor Black and brown Americans who live near chemical plants and oil and gas refineries and fear the pollutants coming from those facilities are making them sick, whether with cancer or other ailments. Welker noted Trump’s efforts at deregulation and how that might have made conditions more unhealthy for those Americans, and what his message is on why they should support him for four more years. Trump’s response? His policies were making those people wealthier than ever. Biden to impose restrictions on pollution to protect residents of color Oct. 23, 2020 03:27 Share this -







Fact check: Trump says he has a plan to cover pre-existing conditions. He doesn’t. Trump said Thursday: "We will always protect people with pre-existing [conditions]. So I would like to terminate Obamacare, come up with a brand-new, beautiful health care." Trump has not released a health care plan or endorsed policy ideas to protect pre-existing conditions. He has fought to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, which set up those protections by requiring insurers to accept all customers, prohibiting them from charging sick people higher prices, and guaranteeing a minimum package of policy benefits. While there is no current partywide plan, Trump and Republicans don’t support all of those provisions. Trump-backed GOP legislation that passed the House and died in the Senate in 2017 would have weakened pre-existing condition rules by granting waivers to states so insurers can charge sicker patients higher costs on the basis of health status. Other Republican bills would also waive those rules for states. Share this -





