Fact check: Trump claims Biden called Black Americans 'super predators' Trump claimed that Biden referred to Black Americans as "super predators" in 1994. "He's been in government 47 years, he never did a thing, except in 1994, when he did such harm to the Black community and they were called and he called them super predators, and he said that, super predators," Trump said. "And they can never live that down. 1994, your crime bill. The super predators." This is mostly false — Biden never used that term. It was Hillary Clinton, then the first lady, who used the word "superpredator" to advocate for the 1994 crime bill that Biden co-wrote more than 30 years ago. Biden did warn of "predators" in a floor speech in support of his bill, however. The 1994 crime bill earmarked billions of dollars for new prisons and encouraged states to keep criminals behind bars for years by offering special grants. It also instituted a federal "three-strikes" life sentence mandate, among other things. After the bill was enacted, crime dropped and incarceration rates skyrocketed. "The crime bill, however, was just the most high-profile legislation to increase the number of people behind bars," New York University's Brennan Center for Justice concluded in a 2016 analysis. "On their own, states passed three-strikes laws, enacted mandatory minimums, eliminated parole, and removed judicial discretion in sentencing. By dangling bonus dollars, the crime bill encouraged states to remain on their tough-on-crime course." Share this -







Fact check: Trump was given a 'cure' for Covid-19 Trump claimed that he was given a treatment and that "some people would say it's a cure." There is still no cure for Covid-19. When Trump was hospitalized with Covid-19, he received Regeneron's antibody cocktail. In a video posted to Twitter when he left the hospital, he said it was "a cure." "For me, I walked in, I didn't feel good, a short 24 hours later, I was feeling great," he said. While it's likely that the treatment helped Trump, he's overstating its benefit. It is impossible to know which, if any, of the multiple drugs the president received while hospitalized helped. Doctors also gave Trump the antiviral drug remdesivir and a steroid called dexamethasone. No drugs for Covid-19, however, have been proven to be a cure for the disease. Clinical trials of the treatment Trump received continue. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there is a "reasonably good chance" that the Regeneron drug made a significant difference in the course of the president's illness. But, he added, it's impossible to extrapolate one person's apparent success to the general population. Share this -







Chris Wallace: I would like to have moderated that debate Chris Wallace, the moderator of the first debate, offered a nod to Welker during the Fox News post-debate reaction. "First of all, I'm jealous," Wallace said. "I would have liked to have been able to moderate that debate and to get a real exchange of views instead of hundreds of interruptions." President Donald Trump and moderator Chris Wallace at the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29. Olivier Douliery / Pool via Reuters file Share this -







As debate comes to a close, Welker praised for her performance Kristen Welker is seen through a window on a television in Texas as she moderates the final presidential debate in Nashville on Thursday. Sergio Flores / Getty Images NBC News' Kristen Welker received a positive response for her moderating from viewers online, with some joking that she was the “real winner” of the night. Some also noted that Welker fluidly slipped into fact-checking mode when warranted (something that past moderators have shied away from) and asked very specific and direct questions. It also helped that Trump appeared more willing to play by the rules at this debate and that the candidates’ mics were muted during their two-minute response times. Share this -







Trump gets asked about environmental racism. He points to the economy. Trump was asked about poor Black and brown Americans who live near chemical plants and oil and gas refineries and fear the pollutants coming from those facilities are making them sick, whether with cancer or other ailments. Welker noted Trump’s efforts at deregulation and how that might have made conditions more unhealthy for those Americans, and what his message is on why they should support him for four more years. Trump’s response? His policies were making those people wealthier than ever. Biden to impose restrictions on pollution to protect residents of color Oct. 23, 2020 03:27 Share this -