Chris Wallace: I would like to have moderated that debate Wallace, the moderator of the first debate, offered a nod to Welker during the Fox News post-debate reaction. "First of all, I'm jealous," Wallace said. "I would have liked to have been able to moderate that debate and to get a real exchange of views instead of hundreds of interruptions."







Final debate wraps up with question about the candidates' would-be inaugurals The final matchup between Biden and Trump wrapped up with few interruptions — thanks in part to the mute button — and with praise for the moderator for keeping the pace smooth, following up with pointed questions, and pressing both candidates on a number of issues. In the final question, each candidate was asked what he would say in his inaugural address to those who did not vote for him. Trump kept to his standard themes, predicting an economic depression if Biden is elected, but did not speak directly to those who didn't vote for him. His response was more in line with his speeches at campaign rallies, saying the country's economy was damaged by Covid-19 and his administration would bring it roaring back. Biden said he would be an "American president" and represent everyone, including those who did not vote for him. He promised to grow the economy, create millions of jobs through clean energy, and fight systemic racism. He also said decency and hope are on the ballot, and his administration would restore those things in America.







Fact check: Will the stock market 'crash' if Biden wins? Trump said on Thursday that if Biden wins the 2020 election, the stock market will crash. "If he is elected, the stock market will crash," Trump said. No evidence exists to support this claim. Financial experts and analysts have repeatedly pointed out that no market dip will occur specifically because Biden wins, and some have even said the market is likely to rise under whomever wins. Ruchir Sharma, the chief global strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, wrote a column in The New York Times last month that his own investment research, dating back to the 1860s showed that the stock market "has no clear bias in favor of either party and that market volatility in the run-up to an election is perfectly normal." He added that investors widely believe that Biden would, if elected "govern more moderately when in office, raising taxes and regulation while decreasing tensions over immigration, global trade and China," which would have "little effect on the market's overall direction." On the contrary, some finance experts have predicted that if Biden wins and can wrangle control of the Covid-19 pandemic, the stock market could rise considerably.







As debate comes to a close, Welker praised for her performance NBC News' Kristen Welker received a positive response for her moderating from viewers online, with some joking that she was the "real winner" of the night. Some also noted that Welker fluidly slipped into fact-checking mode when warranted (something that past moderators have shied away from) and asked very specific and direct questions. It also helped that Trump appeared more willing to play by the rules at this debate and that the candidates' mics were muted during their two-minute response times.







Trump gets asked about environmental racism. He points to the economy. Trump was asked about poor Black and brown Americans who live near chemical plants and oil and gas refineries and fear the pollutants coming from those facilities are making them sick, whether with cancer or other ailments. Welker noted Trump's efforts at deregulation and how that might have made conditions more unhealthy for those Americans, and what his message is on why they should support him for four more years. Trump's response? His policies were making those people wealthier than ever.







Fact check: Trump says he has a plan to cover pre-existing conditions. He doesn't. Trump said Thursday: "We will always protect people with pre-existing [conditions]. So I would like to terminate Obamacare, come up with a brand-new, beautiful health care." Trump has not released a health care plan or endorsed policy ideas to protect pre-existing conditions. He has fought to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, which set up those protections by requiring insurers to accept all customers, prohibiting them from charging sick people higher prices, and guaranteeing a minimum package of policy benefits. While there is no current partywide plan, Trump and Republicans don't support all of those provisions. Trump-backed GOP legislation that passed the House and died in the Senate in 2017 would have weakened pre-existing condition rules by granting waivers to states so insurers can charge sicker patients higher costs on the basis of health status. Other Republican bills would also waive those rules for states.







Trump's messaging around the Central Park jogger case During the segment on race, Trump pointed to the huge crime bill that Biden ushered through Congress in 1994, which many point to as being a significant factor to drumming up mass incarceration, especially of those in Black and brown communities. But Biden hit back, citing Trump's involvement in driving the rhetoric around the five teenagers who were coerced into taking responsibility for the rape and assault of a woman jogger three decades ago. Biden criticizes Trump over his treatment of Central Park Five Oct. 23, 2020 01:19 The young men were later exonerated for the crime after serving years in prison, but Trump's messaging might have contributed to the support that drove the crime bill into law: While he didn't name the teens, Trump ran full-page ads in The New York Times, calling for the return of the death penalty in New York State because of the "reckless and dangerously permissive atmosphere which allows criminals of every age to beat and rape a helpless woman." One of the five, Raymond Santana, recently told NBC News that Trump's campaign ratcheted public opinion into a frenzy against the boys. Some experts also say his rhetoric opened the door for harsher punishments against juvenile offenders. As The Atlantic pointed out, between 1995, when the term "superpredator" was made famous, and 2005, when the Supreme Court banned the death penalty for juvenile offenders, 62 percent of the children placed on death row across the U.S. were black or Latino."







