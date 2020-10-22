SEE NEW POSTS

Fact check: Did Biden call Trump's China travel restrictions 'xenophobic?' Trump, portraying his decision to restrict some travel to the U.S. from China earlier in the pandemic as a life-saving move he made in the face of Democratic opposition, said Biden had called it "xenophobic." "When I closed, he said I shouldn't have closed, and that went on for months. Nancy Pelosi said the same thing — she was dancing on the streets of Chinatown in San Francisco. But when I closed, he said, 'This is a terrible thing, this is xenophobic.' I think he called me racist even, because I was closing it to China," Trump said. Biden has not directly called the president's travel restriction xenophobic or racist, but he did denounce Trump's coronavirus response as "xenophobic" a day after the travel restriction was announced — responding to a tweet in which Trump used a racist term to describe the virus — and in another tweet in March. He's also called the president racist. After the president defended ending racial sensitivity training for federal workers during the first debate, Biden said, "He's just, he's racist." Meanwhile, Trump's assertion that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was "dancing in the streets of Chinatown in San Francisco" is a mischaracterization. In February, Pelosi paid a visit to San Francisco's Chinatown to promote its businesses, which took a hit as reports of coronavirus cases emerged from China. There isn't any evidence she was "dancing." Rather, she got dim sum, according to reports.







Fact check: Did Trump say people should inject bleach to fight Covid-19? During the debate, Biden referred to Trump's suggestion earlier this year that people inject bleach to help stave off the coronavirus. "He said, 'Don't worry, it's going to go away … maybe inject bleach.' He said he was kidding when he said that. A lot of people thought it was serious," Biden said. Trump did indeed speculate that an injection of the sort could have a curative effect. During a news conference at the White House in April, a Homeland Security official described the ability of disinfectants like bleach to kill the coronavirus on surfaces. Trump said at the time: "And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? "Because, you see, it gets on the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it'd be interesting to check that. So that you're going to have to use medical doctors, but it sounds — it sounds interesting to me." He repeatedly said afterward that he was kidding about the suggestion.







Dems move to limit damage from Biden's comments on oil Biden's stated plan to "transition" the country away from the oil industry is reverberating — on both sides. Republicans from Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Govs. Tate Reeves of Mississippi and Greg Abbott of Texas jumped on the moment. Democrats, meanwhile, are working quick to limit any possible damage to their presidential nominee, highlighting that Biden aims to accomplish the goal by 2050 and that oil industry futures have long looked grim. We'll see whether those arguments will work for Democratic candidates in tight races in states and districts big in the oil business — such as the Democratic Senate candidates in Alaska, Texas, Colorado and Kansas. It's almost certain the moment will be replayed over and over again by Trump loyalists between now and Election Day.







Fact check: Are opportunity zones boosting Black and Hispanic communities? Trump said his "opportunity zones" program was "one of the most successful programs." "Tremendous investment is being made. Biggest beneficiary, the Black and Hispanic communities," the president claimed during the debate. NBC News took a deep look at opportunity zones last month and found that claims of massive job growth are impossible to prove, and that the bulk of the investments to date have gone to real estate deals that do not produce long-term jobs. Investors are not required to report the number of jobs created or housing units developed. The vast majority of the billions earmarked for opportunity zones has gone to real estate deals. The New York Times also reported that many of the early beneficiaries of the program were the wealthy, including president's own family members and advisers.







AOC reacts to Trump's debate shoutout If someone told me 3 years ago, while I was waitressing to help my family stay afloat, that in a few short years an unhinged President of the United States would be repeatedly saying my name at the 2020 debate, I would've brought them some water and told them to sober up. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 23, 2020







Trump says Obamacare must die. Biden says he'll make it into 'Bidencare.' Trump promises 'brand new beautiful health care,' offers no details Oct. 23, 2020 05:58 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden touted his "Bidencare" plan to create a government-run insurance option, as Republican President Donald Trump defended his push to eliminate the Affordable Care Act and craft a "beautiful" alternative. "What I'm going to do is pass Obamacare with a public option — becomes 'Bidencare,'" the former vice president said, using the phrase twice to describe his proposal to extend Medicaid coverage, allow Americans on private plans the option of a government-run policy, and expand federal subsidies. While Biden has fiercely defended President Barack Obama and the ACA, his promises of a "Bidencare" plan indicate a desire to build a health care legacy of his own. His campaign has estimated that the plan would cost $750 billion. Read the story.







Trump campaign jumps on Biden's oil comments On a phone call with reporters after the debate (also known as the virtual spin room), the Trump campaign went after Biden for his comments on phasing out oil in favor of more sustainable energy as part of his environmental plan. "Joe Biden realized he made a grave error in what he said," the campaign's communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said. Murtaugh portrayed Biden as two-faced, arguing that he says one thing when on the campaign trail in states like Pennsylvania and another when he's talking to "environmental extremists and activists." "You cannot be Joe from Scranton and have AOC writing your climate change policy at the same time," he said. "The two things are incongruous." Biden has walked a fine line on issues like fracking. But the oil industry has not done as well during Trump's term as the president has claimed, either. Trump says Biden would 'destroy' oil industry Oct. 23, 2020 01:23






