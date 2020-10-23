More than 300 military families sign letter in support of Joe Biden

More than 300 military families released a letter Friday morning supporting former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. The letter includes several prominent members of the military community.

"When the White House threatens to use the military to ‘dominate’ the streets, he pits our service members against their peaceful fellow citizens and the First Amendment," the letter states. "When our foreign policy abandons allies we have fought side-by-side with for years – as happened with the Kurds in Syria – Donald Trump makes a mockery of the loyalty that we prize."

Trump has touted his support among members of the military, a voting bloc that helped him win swing states like North Carolina in 2016.