Dialed down, Biden,Trump clash on Covid-19 response, issues in final debate

The mics were off but the gloves mostly stayed on.

The final debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden was a departure from the rancorous first clash in Cleveland. Instead, the two presidential hopefuls sparred on the federal Covid-19 response, health care, immigration policy and race.

With polls showing Biden holding a sizable national lead — with Election Day just two weeks away and over 42 million ballots already cast — Trump delivered no obvious knockout blows and the Democrat appeared to clear his final major hurdle with no major stumble.

