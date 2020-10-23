President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are heading back to the trail on Friday after Thursday night's final presidential debate.
The candidates will deliver speeches from their respective home states. Biden will deliver remarks on Covid-19 in Wilmington, Delaware, around 2:30 p.m. ET. Later in the day, Trump will appear at a rally in Pensacola, Florida, at 8 p.m. ET.
Dialed down, Biden,Trump clash on Covid-19 response, issues in final debate
The mics were off but the gloves mostly stayed on.
The final debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden was a departure from the rancorous first clash in Cleveland. Instead, the two presidential hopefuls sparred on the federal Covid-19 response, health care, immigration policy and race.
With polls showing Biden holding a sizable national lead — with Election Day just two weeks away and over 42 million ballots already cast — Trump delivered no obvious knockout blows and the Democrat appeared to clear his final major hurdle with no major stumble.
Highlights from the final 2020 presidential face-off
Watch highlights from the final 2020 presidential debate as President Trump and Joe Biden faced off on Covid-19, criminal justice, immigration, China and more.
Who won the Trump-Biden debate? Experts grade the candidates
President Trump was the most improved performer at Thursday's debate, but a panel of debate experts told NBC News that Joe Biden was more effective with his arguments.
The three experts all agreed the faceoff was more informative than the chaotic first debate in Cleveland last month, but one noted, "That's a very low bar."
While Trump's strategy of interrupting less and letting Biden speak more in hopes of provoking a gaffe from the former vice president was a sound strategy, the experts said Biden didn't make the type of major mistake Trump probably needed to change the race.