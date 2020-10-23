Nikki Haley to campaign for Trump in Pennsylvania

Nikki Haley, who previously served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, will host several campaign events for the president on Saturday in Pennsylvania.

Trump's campaign announced early Friday that she would be a special guest and appear at events at an Indian Voices for Trump fireside chat in Norristown as well as two events in Reading and West Brandywine. Haley served in the administration from January 2017 through December 2018.

Haley previously served as the governor of South Carolina.