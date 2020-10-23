Trump says he plans to vote in person in Florida on Saturday

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are heading back to the trail on Friday after Thursday night's final presidential debate.

The candidates will deliver speeches from their respective home states. Biden will deliver remarks on Covid-19 in Wilmington, Delaware, around 2:30 p.m. ET. Later in the day, Trump will appear at a rally in Pensacola, Florida, at 8 p.m. ET.

