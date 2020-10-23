Slovenian PM endorses Trump

Joe Biden “would be one of the weakest presidents in history,” Slovenia’s prime minister tweeted Friday, as he endorsed President Donald Trump to win a second term in the White House.

Janez Janša is an anti-immigration hardliner who has been compared to Trump. Trump's wife, Melania, was born in what is now Slovenia.

“We respect [the] difficult, tragic personal life of @JoeBiden and some of his political achievements years ago,” Janša wrote in a tweet.

But he said that if elected today, Biden “would be one of the weakest presidents in history,” when “a free world desperately needs STRONG #US as never before.”

He then called on Trump to “Go, win.”