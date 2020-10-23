Pence casts his in-person early vote in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence voted early in-person at the Marion County Clerk’s office Friday morning. Wearing dark blue face masks and carrying their ballots, they both approached the ballot box and then one at a time dropped their ballots into the slot and flashed a thumbs up and waved to the cameras.

“Great honor,” Pence told reporters after casting his vote. “And great to be back home again. It really is.”

The choice by Pence to vote early in-person breaks with past patterns of how Pence has voted and comes after President Donald Trump has for months cast doubt on voting options ahead of Election Day, particularly mail-in voting.

President Trump confirmed to reporters Thursday night that he too will be voting early in-person while in Florida this weekend, a break from his own past history of voting absentee by mail.

“President Trump and I want to make it easy to vote but hard to cheat,” Pence said to a local Ohio news station earlier this week. “The principle of one person, one vote is literally at the center of our democracy and President Trump and I and our team are absolutely committed to protecting the integrity of the vote of every single person.”

Speaking in a local interview in Wisconsin following campaign events last month, Pence was asked directly whether he would accept the results of the election.

“President Trump and I believe we're gonna win this election,” Pence said. “But we will accept free and fair election results. No doubt about it.”