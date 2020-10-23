SEE NEW POSTS

'It has to be replaced': Trump seizes on Biden's oil industry comments. But will it work? Joe Biden speaks with the press before boarding his plane at Nashville International Airport on Oct. 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images President Trump's re-election campaign, eager for a debate moment that could jolt the closing days of the race, has targeted Joe Biden's comment that he would "transition" away from oil and pivot to renewable energy. In post-debate statements, Trump's team sought to portray Biden's remark as a game-changing gaffe that could damage the former vice president's political fortunes in oil-producing states such as Pennsylvania, Texas and Oklahoma. "This probably will put the nail in the coffin for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania," Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told reporters Friday. "This is really devastating." Read the full story.







Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays have persisted across the country as millions of Americans are voting by mail, raising the possibility of ballots being rejected because they arrive too late. Postal data through Oct. 9, the latest numbers available, show nearly all the agency's delivery regions missing its target of having at least 95 percent of first-class mail arrive within five days. Parts of the presidential battleground states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio fell short of delivery goals by wide margins as the agency struggles to regain its footing after a tumultuous summer. The districts that included the major urban areas and their suburbs in each of those states all performed below the national average for on-time delivery, with the area around Pittsburgh in western Pennsylvania the lone exception. Continue reading.







Trump hasn't met with task force in months, unlikely to prior to election President Donald Trump has not attended a White House coronavirus task force meeting in months and is not expected to do so in the final days before the election, according to an administration official. Although nationwide Covid-19 infections reached a new high on Thursday, the president has decided to focus on his re-election campaign and continue a rigorous rally schedule in the closing stretch. The director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, said recently it has been "quite some time" since the president met with the group of agency heads navigating the pandemic. "Obviously it's a bit of a chaotic time with the election," Collins told NPR. "There's not a direct connection between the task force members and the president as there was a few months ago. But this seems to be a different time with different priorities." Read more on this story here.







'Wages' was most searched issue on Google during final Trump-Biden debate President Donald Trump and Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University on October 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images The most-searched issue on Google in all but six states during the final debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden was wages, underscoring the importance of the issue to voters in the 2020 election. And the searches spiked just as NBC moderator Kristen Welker asked about the minimum wage, a pocketbook issue affecting millions of Americans on which there is a sharp contrast between the candidates: Biden wants to raise the federal minimum wage while Trump wants to defer to states. Read the full story.







Trump pulls in $26 million in online donations around final debate The Trump campaign and its joint fundraising committees raised $26 million around last night's debate, its largest digital fundraising day ever, according to the campaign. "President Trump's stellar performance at last night's debate motivated supporters to contribute in a historic way," Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. With less than two weeks to go, that's a bit of good news for the campaign, which has been bleeding cash. Joe Biden went into October with $177 million on hand, dwarfing Trump's $63 million, according to Federal Election Commission filings.







Obama to hold drive-in rally in Miami on Saturday Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to hold a drive-in rally for the Biden campaign in Miami on Saturday. The campaign said the event will take place in North Miami, home to many Black Americans and Haitian immigrants. Obama held his first in-person event for Biden on Wednesday in Philadelphia. Trump is also expected to be in Florida on Saturday, where he's expected to cast an early vote in person after holding campaign events in the state Friday night.







Republican House candidate's website attacks critic for going to 'work for non-white males' A House candidate considered a rising star in the GOP launched a campaign attack website accusing a critic of going "to work for non-white males, like Cory Booker, who aims to ruin white males running for office." The language on Madison Cawthorn's "Moe Taxes" website was changed Thursday night after it was first reported by the website The Bulwark. Cawthorn blamed poor "syntax" for the racist message, which he said didn't "convey my intended meaning." Continue reading.







Voters could remove racist phrases from Alabama Constitution The Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery on Nov. 17, 2017. Drew Angerer / Getty Images file Alabama voters once again have the chance to remove the racist language of Jim Crow from the state's constitution, which was approved in 1901 to enshrine white supremacy as state law. Courts have long since struck down legalized segregation, but past attempts to strip the offensive phrases have failed. Even though no organized opposition to the measure has emerged this time, some worry that conservative backlash to the Black Lives Matter movement could quash the proposal, which qualified for the ballot months before the nationwide demonstrations that occurred in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. A measure on the Nov. 3 ballot would allow the state to recompile its 119-year-old constitution in a process supporters say would remove a lingering stain from the state's era of racial segregation and the legalized oppression of Black people. Read the story.






