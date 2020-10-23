Biden says Trump 'quit on you' and America during Covid-19 pandemic

SEE NEW POSTS

Dispute over Ohio mail ballot drop box limit ends as advocates drop suit COLUMBUS, Ohio — The fight over Ohio’s limit on ballot drop boxes ended Friday after a coalition of voting rights groups opted to drop their lawsuit, leaving in place an election chief’s order that was derided by three separate courts. The A. Philip Randolph Institute, League of Women Voters of Ohio and ACLU of Ohio made the decision after the federal appellate court in Cincinnati set a timetable last week that pushed further activity in the case past Election Day. The dropped suit was a win for Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who issued the directive. It’s also a victory for Republican President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, which joined LaRose in fighting to keep the restriction in place in a critical battleground state. Continue reading. Share this -







What could happen if Biden flips the senior vote? In the 2016 election, President Donald Trump was supported by 52 percent of voters 65 and older. But polls show his support among seniors is slipping. In the latest SurveyMonkey/Axios poll, it's Joe Biden who is the choice for 53 percent of voters 65 and up. NBC News's Swing the Election turnout simulator calculates that — even if voters in other age groups vote exactly the same way they did in 2016 — Biden would be on track to pick up 307 electoral votes and flip four states from 2016 if he holds on to the senior vote. NBC News's Swing the Election turnout simulator calculates that Joe Biden would win up 307 electoral votes if he holds on to the senior vote. Visit the NBC News Swing the Election page to explore how other changes in turnout and support would affect the map. Share this -







'It has to be replaced': Trump seizes on Biden's oil industry comments. But will it work? Joe Biden speaks with the press before boarding his plane at Nashville International Airport on Oct. 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images President Trump's re-election campaign, eager for a debate moment that could jolt the closing days of the race, has targeted Joe Biden's comment that he would "transition" away from oil and pivot to renewable energy. In post-debate statements, Trump's team sought to portray Biden's remark as a game-changing gaffe that could damage the former vice president's political fortunes in oil-producing states such as Pennsylvania, Texas and Oklahoma. "This probably will put the nail in the coffin for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania," Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told reporters Friday. "This is really devastating." Read the full story. Share this -







Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays have persisted across the country as millions of Americans are voting by mail, raising the possibility of ballots being rejected because they arrive too late. Postal data through Oct. 9, the latest numbers available, show nearly all the agency's delivery regions missing its target of having at least 95 percent of first-class mail arrive within five days. Parts of the presidential battleground states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio fell short of delivery goals by wide margins as the agency struggles to regain its footing after a tumultuous summer. The districts that included the major urban areas and their suburbs in each of those states all performed below the national average for on-time delivery, with the area around Pittsburgh in western Pennsylvania the lone exception. Continue reading. Share this -







Trump hasn't met with task force in months, unlikely to prior to election President Donald Trump has not attended a White House coronavirus task force meeting in months and is not expected to do so in the final days before the election, according to an administration official. Although nationwide Covid-19 infections reached a new high on Thursday, the president has decided to focus on his re-election campaign and continue a rigorous rally schedule in the closing stretch. The director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, said recently it has been “quite some time” since the president met with the group of agency heads navigating the pandemic. “Obviously it's a bit of a chaotic time with the election,” Collins told NPR. “There's not a direct connection between the task force members and the president as there was a few months ago. But this seems to be a different time with different priorities.” Read more on this story here. Share this -







'Wages' was most searched issue on Google during final Trump-Biden debate President Donald Trump and Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University on October 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images The most-searched issue on Google in all but six states during the final debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden was wages, underscoring the importance of the issue to voters in the 2020 election. And the searches spiked just as NBC moderator Kristen Welker asked about the minimum wage, a pocketbook issue affecting millions of Americans on which there is a sharp contrast between the candidates: Biden wants to raise the federal minimum wage while Trump wants to defer to states. Read the full story. Share this -







Trump pulls in $26 million in online donations around final debate The Trump campaign and its joint fundraising committees raised $26 million around last night’s debate, its largest digital fundraising day ever, according to the campaign. “President Trump’s stellar performance at last night’s debate motivated supporters to contribute in a historic way,” Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. With less than two weeks to go, that's a bit of good news for the campaign, which has been bleeding cash. Joe Biden went into October with $177 million on hand, dwarfing Trump's $63 million, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Share this -







Obama to hold drive-in rally in Miami on Saturday Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to hold a drive-in rally for the Biden campaign in Miami on Saturday. The campaign said the event will take place in North Miami, home to many Black Americans and Haitian immigrants. Obama held his first in-person event for Biden on Wednesday in Philadelphia. Trump is also expected to be in Florida on Saturday, where he's expected to cast an early vote in person after holding campaign events in the state Friday night. Share this -





