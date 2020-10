SEE NEW POSTS

So that would make it bigger than Biden's? President Trump mocked Reuters White House reporter Jeff Mason on Friday for wearing "the biggest mask I've ever seen" during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before a mostly maskless audience in the Oval Office. Trump mocked Joe Biden in their first debate for wearing, at the time, the biggest mask he had ever seen. Trump had Netanyahu on the phone to announce a U.S.-brokered deal normalizing relations between Israel and Sudan and asked the Israeli leader if he thought "Sleepy Joe" could have made such a deal. Netanyahu declined to offer an opinion. 'Largest mask I've ever seen': Trump mocks reporter for wearing face mask Oct. 23, 2020 00:46







It's Joe Biden: The concert The Biden campaign will host an eclectic star-studded virtual concert on Sunday night, with performers including A$AP Ferg, Cher, Jon Bon Jovi, Pink, Foo Fighters, Black Eyed Peas & Jennifer Hudson, Dave Matthews and Ciara. The price of a ticket to the virtual "I Will Vote Concert" is any size donation to the campaign, according to the its website. The event will also feature appearances by Biden, running mate Sen. Kamala Harris and their spouses, as well as an equally eclectic mix of "special guests" including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amy Schumer, La La Anthony and Helen Mirren. It's being hosted by comedian George Lopez and Ana Navarro.







Trump campaign, Nevada GOP sue to stop Las Vegas-area vote count LAS VEGAS — The Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans asked a state judge on Friday to stop the count of Las Vegas-area mail-in ballots, alleging that "meaningful observation" of signature-checking is impossible in the state's biggest and most Democratic-leaning county. A lawsuit filed in state court in Carson City 10 days before the Nov. 3 election complains that observers haven't been allowed close enough to workers and machines at the busy vote processing center to see whether ballots that get second- and third-step validation should be rejected. It alleges that Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria failed to get proper approval from the secretary of state for his plan to accommodate observers, and seeks an immediate decision on a court order to "prohibit ... processing and counting ballots until the proper procedures are in place." Donald J. Trump for President campaign co-chairman in Nevada, former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, said that it appeared that not enough ballots were being rejected. He cited state election data showing that more than 98% of mailed ballots received as of Thursday in Clark County had been accepted as valid. "It's hard to believe there's only a 1% rejection rate," Laxalt told the AP. "Once a signature is verified, no campaign has the ability to challenge that vote."







Pennsylvania ballots can't be tossed out over voters' signatures, court says A voter drops off her ballot outside the Chester County Government Services Center, in West Chester, Pa., on Oct. 23, 2020. Matt Slocum / AP Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruled unanimously Friday on a key concern surrounding an avalanche of mailed ballots, prohibiting counties from rejecting them if the voter's signature on it does not resemble the signature on the voter's registration form. Two Republican justices joined five Democratic justices in the decision. The verdict was a victory for the state's top election official, Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat who had asked the court to back her up in a legal dispute with President Donald Trump's campaign and Republican lawmakers. Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are locked in a battle to win Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes. With Democrats voting by mail at an almost 3-to-1 rate over Republicans, the prospect of disqualified ballots poses a greater threat to Biden's candidacy. Read the story.







Dispute over Ohio mail ballot drop box limit ends as advocates drop suit COLUMBUS, Ohio — The fight over Ohio's limit on ballot drop boxes ended Friday after a coalition of voting rights groups opted to drop their lawsuit, leaving in place an election chief's order that was derided by three separate courts. The A. Philip Randolph Institute, League of Women Voters of Ohio and ACLU of Ohio made the decision after the federal appellate court in Cincinnati set a timetable last week that pushed further activity in the case past Election Day. The dropped suit was a win for Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who issued the directive. It's also a victory for Republican President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, which joined LaRose in fighting to keep the restriction in place in a critical battleground state. Continue reading.







What could happen if Biden flips the senior vote? In the 2016 election, President Donald Trump was supported by 52 percent of voters 65 and older. But polls show his support among seniors is slipping. In the latest SurveyMonkey/Axios poll, it's Joe Biden who is the choice for 53 percent of voters 65 and up. NBC News's Swing the Election turnout simulator calculates that — even if voters in other age groups vote exactly the same way they did in 2016 — Biden would be on track to pick up 307 electoral votes and flip four states from 2016 if he holds on to the senior vote. NBC News's Swing the Election turnout simulator calculates that Joe Biden would win up 307 electoral votes if he holds on to the senior vote. Visit the NBC News Swing the Election page to explore how other changes in turnout and support would affect the map.







'It has to be replaced': Trump seizes on Biden's oil industry comments. But will it work? Joe Biden speaks with the press before boarding his plane at Nashville International Airport on Oct. 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images President Trump's re-election campaign, eager for a debate moment that could jolt the closing days of the race, has targeted Joe Biden's comment that he would "transition" away from oil and pivot to renewable energy. In post-debate statements, Trump's team sought to portray Biden's remark as a game-changing gaffe that could damage the former vice president's political fortunes in oil-producing states such as Pennsylvania, Texas and Oklahoma. "This probably will put the nail in the coffin for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania," Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told reporters Friday. "This is really devastating." Read the full story.







Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays have persisted across the country as millions of Americans are voting by mail, raising the possibility of ballots being rejected because they arrive too late. Postal data through Oct. 9, the latest numbers available, show nearly all the agency's delivery regions missing its target of having at least 95 percent of first-class mail arrive within five days. Parts of the presidential battleground states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio fell short of delivery goals by wide margins as the agency struggles to regain its footing after a tumultuous summer. The districts that included the major urban areas and their suburbs in each of those states all performed below the national average for on-time delivery, with the area around Pittsburgh in western Pennsylvania the lone exception. Continue reading.