Young Latino voters in Florida could play crucial role in presidential election

Pop phenom Lizzo campaigns for Biden in Michigan, urges young people to vote Pop star Lizzo hit the campaign trail for Joe Biden on Friday in her home state of Michigan, a pivotal state in the 2020 presidential election. “I don’t think in terms of red and blue, I think in terms of right and wrong,” Lizzo, a Detroit native, told community members in Harper Woods, stressing the importance of voting. “If you don’t like how things are going, you can vote that person out.” Lizzo tells Michigan community to vote: ‘Being an American citizen has been traumatic’ Oct. 23, 2020 02:42 Biden has robust support from Black Americans as a whole but is struggling in polls with younger Black voters. Lizzo said that she does not take voting for granted because of the sacrifices previous generations made during the Civil Rights movement. The Grammy-winning singer also said that experience of being an American in recent years has been “traumatic” for and made the case for more laws that push for equality. “Your vote is literally your political voice,” she said. Share this -







Trump hammers Biden over oil industry comments at campaign stop in Florida President Trump hammered Joe Biden at a campaign stop in Florida on Friday, seizing on comments the Democratic nominee made at last night's debate about the future of fossil fuels. Biden promised Thursday night that he would “transition” the country away from oil and natural gas, which Trump saw as a major gaffe. In Florida, an important battleground state in which Biden is leading the president in polls, Trump argued that “Biden proved last night he’s not capable of being president.” He spoke at the massive The Villages retirement community, a strategic move since Trump is also struggling with seniors. “Biden admitted that he wants to abolish the oil industry. That wasn't too good,” Trump said. “I said, ‘Whoa, this is the big point of the evening.’” Trump said Biden’s comments on energy could be “one of the worst mistakes in presidential debate history.” He attacked Biden for focusing too much on the pandemic. “All he talks about is Covid, Covid, Covid,” Trump said, and claimed that the country is rounding the corner “beautifully.” Share this -







TV ratings down for final Trump-Biden debate About 63 million people tuned in to watch Thursday night’s final presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden on television, according to ratings data from Nielsen, down about 10 million viewers from their first one. Ratings were down from the first presidential debate, which drew about 73.1 million viewers. The single vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence had about 57.9 million people tuning in, making it the second-most-watched vice presidential debate. Viewership was measured across 15 networks that carried the debate live as well as some digital streaming. Neither the 2016 nor the 2020 figures account for viewership on digital platforms like Facebook and YouTube. Nielsen only measures connected television and streaming viewership of programs that carry linear advertising so there’s no widely accepted metric that accounts for all the ways the debate could have been streamed. The ratings drop follows similar declines for this year’s Republican and Democratic conventions. While viewership for the first presidential debate was higher, it was also down from 2016's first debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton, which had a record 84 million viewers. Read more here. Share this -







So that would make it bigger than Biden's? President Trump mocked Reuters White House reporter Jeff Mason on Friday for wearing “the biggest mask I’ve ever seen” during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before a mostly maskless audience in the Oval Office. Trump mocked Joe Biden in their first debate for wearing, at the time, the biggest mask he had ever seen. Trump had Netanyahu on the phone to announce a U.S.-brokered deal normalizing relations between Israel and Sudan and asked the Israeli leader if he thought “Sleepy Joe” could have made such a deal. Netanyahu declined to offer an opinion. ‘Largest mask I’ve ever seen’: Trump mocks reporter for wearing face mask Oct. 23, 2020 00:46 Share this -







It's Joe Biden: The concert The Biden campaign will host an eclectic star-studded virtual concert on Sunday night, with performers including A$AP Ferg, Cher, Jon Bon Jovi, Pink, Foo Fighters, Black Eyed Peas & Jennifer Hudson, Dave Matthews and Ciara. The price of a ticket to the virtual “I Will Vote Concert” is any size donation to the campaign, according to the its website. The event will also feature appearances by Biden, running mate Sen. Kamala Harris and their spouses, as well as an equally eclectic mix of “special guests” including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amy Schumer, La La Anthony and Helen Mirren. It’s being hosted by comedian George Lopez and Ana Navarro. Share this -







Trump campaign, Nevada GOP sue to stop Las Vegas-area vote count LAS VEGAS — The Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans asked a state judge on Friday to stop the count of Las Vegas-area mail-in ballots, alleging that “meaningful observation” of signature-checking is impossible in the state’s biggest and most Democratic-leaning county. A lawsuit filed in state court in Carson City 10 days before the Nov. 3 election complains that observers haven’t been allowed close enough to workers and machines at the busy vote processing center to see whether ballots that get second- and third-step validation should be rejected. It alleges that Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria failed to get proper approval from the secretary of state for his plan to accommodate observers, and seeks an immediate decision on a court order to “prohibit ... processing and counting ballots until the proper procedures are in place.” Donald J. Trump for President campaign co-chairman in Nevada, former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, said that it appeared that not enough ballots were being rejected. He cited state election data showing that more than 98% of mailed ballots received as of Thursday in Clark County had been accepted as valid. “It’s hard to believe there’s only a 1% rejection rate,” Laxalt told the AP. “Once a signature is verified, no campaign has the ability to challenge that vote.” Share this -







Pennsylvania ballots can’t be tossed out over voters' signatures, court says A voter drops off her ballot outside the Chester County Government Services Center, in West Chester, Pa., on Oct. 23, 2020. Matt Slocum / AP Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled unanimously Friday on a key concern surrounding an avalanche of mailed ballots, prohibiting counties from rejecting them if the voter’s signature on it does not resemble the signature on the voter’s registration form. Two Republican justices joined five Democratic justices in the decision. The verdict was a victory for the state’s top election official, Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat who had asked the court to back her up in a legal dispute with President Donald Trump’s campaign and Republican lawmakers. Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are locked in a battle to win Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes. With Democrats voting by mail at an almost 3-to-1 rate over Republicans, the prospect of disqualified ballots poses a greater threat to Biden’s candidacy. Read the story. Share this -







Dispute over Ohio mail ballot drop box limit ends as advocates drop suit COLUMBUS, Ohio — The fight over Ohio’s limit on ballot drop boxes ended Friday after a coalition of voting rights groups opted to drop their lawsuit, leaving in place an election chief’s order that was derided by three separate courts. The A. Philip Randolph Institute, League of Women Voters of Ohio and ACLU of Ohio made the decision after the federal appellate court in Cincinnati set a timetable last week that pushed further activity in the case past Election Day. The dropped suit was a win for Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who issued the directive. It’s also a victory for Republican President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, which joined LaRose in fighting to keep the restriction in place in a critical battleground state. Continue reading. Share this -





