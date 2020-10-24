New York is an early voting groove

SEE NEW POSTS

Make a plan. https://t.co/di41NlNkNv — Jane C. Timm (@janestreet) October 24, 2020







Trump casts in-person ballot, will hold three campaign rallies today President Donald Trump leaves the polling station after casting his ballot at the Palm Beach County Public Library in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Oct. 24, 2020. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images President Trump, exiting the polling location wearing a face mask, told reporters that he cast his ballot Saturday morning for "a guy named Trump." "It was a very secure vote, much more secure than when you send in a ballot," Trump said, repeating false claims about the security of mail-in voting. Trump holds campaign rallies today in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin. President Donald Trump votes early in Florida Oct. 24, 2020 01:11







Trump arrives at early vote location in Florida President Trump arrived at West Palm Library on Saturday morning, where he will vote early in-person. Reporters are not allowed inside the voting location with the president.







Two different paths for two Republican senators A look at two Republican women -- from vastly different parts of the country, who hold broad differences in opinion, & w different levels of name recognition -- are facing the same, expensive political battle with just 10 days to go.



produced/edited by @AlexanderTabet https://t.co/HmkvAhVLZ2 — Maura Barrett (@MauraBarrettNBC) October 24, 2020



produced/edited by @AlexanderTabet https://t.co/HmkvAhVLZ2 — Maura Barrett (@MauraBarrettNBC) October 24, 2020 Share this -







It's Joe Biden: The concert The Biden campaign will host an eclectic star-studded virtual concert on Sunday night, with performers including A$AP Ferg, Cher, Jon Bon Jovi, Pink, Foo Fighters, Black Eyed Peas & Jennifer Hudson, Dave Matthews and Ciara. The price of a ticket to the virtual "I Will Vote Concert" is any size donation to the campaign, according to the its website. The event will also feature appearances by Biden, running mate Sen. Kamala Harris and their spouses, as well as an equally eclectic mix of "special guests" including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amy Schumer, La La Anthony and Helen Mirren. It's being hosted by comedian George Lopez and Ana Navarro.







Trump wraps up second rally in Florida to (mostly) maskless crowd as U.S. sets Covid record President Trump wrapped up his second rally of the day on Friday, speaking to a mostly maskless, tightly packed crowd as the U.S. set a daily record for coronavirus cases for the second day in a row. Friday's 77,993 cases and counting, as tallied by NBC News, topped Thursday's 77,640. The previous high of 75,723 was set on July 29. The virus has killed more than 225,000 people in the U.S., according to the latest tally. Trump continued to hammer rival Joe Biden over his policy agenda after Thursday's debate, seizing on the Democratic nominee's remarks about the oil industry to a crowd in Pensacola as he did earlier in the day speaking to seniors in the battleground state. Despite the record number of Covid-19 cases reported on Friday, Trump reiterated his claim that the country is "rounding the turn" of the pandemic "with our without" a vaccine. Trump also used the rally to do outreach to women, where polls show him trailing Biden. "I said one thing the other day, I said, 'Suburban women, please love me. Please. Please.' Because you see suburban women, I have saved Suburbia, I've gotten rid of the worst regulation," he said. The president planned to vote early today in Florida and then travel to rallies in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.







In the home stretch, signs Trump's hard-sell seniors pitch may be falling short FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Eleven days out from the election, President Donald Trump held a last-minute campaign event in one of the most reliably red areas of Florida, whose voters have become a question mark hanging over his campaign — one that could help make or break his re-election bid. The Villages, a sprawling retirement community home to one of the whitest and oldest populations in the country, has consistently supported Republican candidates for years, breaking for Trump by nearly 40 percentage points in 2016. But the president's decision to campaign here came amid his struggle to hold on to older white voters, like the ones he addressed at this Friday stop, who have grown uncomfortable with his rhetoric and his response to the coronavirus pandemic. Polling this year has shown an increasing number of seniors abandoning Trump. An October NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed that trend accelerating: Trump was hemorrhaging support among registered senior voters, with 62 percent supporting Biden and only 35 percent supporting the president. Trump won the senior vote by 7 points in 2016, so even a slight drop in support among older white voters, a cornerstone of his base, could have an enormous impact on the outcome of his re-election. Read more here.







Pop phenom Lizzo campaigns for Biden in Michigan, urges young people to vote Pop star Lizzo hit the campaign trail for Joe Biden on Friday in her home state of Michigan, a pivotal state in the 2020 presidential election. "I don't think in terms of red and blue, I think in terms of right and wrong," Lizzo, a Detroit native, told community members in Harper Woods, stressing the importance of voting. "If you don't like how things are going, you can vote that person out." Lizzo tells Michigan community to vote: 'Being an American citizen has been traumatic' Oct. 23, 2020 02:42 Biden has robust support from Black Americans as a whole but is struggling in polls with younger Black voters. Lizzo said that she does not take voting for granted because of the sacrifices previous generations made during the Civil Rights movement. The Grammy-winning singer also said that experience of being an American in recent years has been "traumatic" for and made the case for more laws that push for equality. "Your vote is literally your political voice," she said.







The South was a lost cause for Democrats. Now eight key Senate seats are in play. Karen Ashley has walked with a handful of older Black men, residents of a low-income housing development, to the State Farm Arena each day early voting has been available in Georgia. These strolls, which she called "wheelchairs and walkers to the polls," are the culmination of months of work, including candidate forums and debate watch parties she held at the apartment building. As the director of resident services at Friendship Towers, Ashley, 59, said she aimed to get all 106 residents — many of whom did not complete high school and had never voted before — to cast their ballots. "I had the thought one time when I was looking at all of the negative back and forth between this group and that," she said while accompanying some residents back to their homes. "And I said, 'They don't even consider this population.' I said, 'Guys, this is what we're gonna do. We're gonna register, we're gonna vote and your voice will be counted.'" Read more.






