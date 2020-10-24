Biden: 'I'm not banning fracking in Pennsylvania or anywhere else'

SEE NEW POSTS

An early voting line grows in Brooklyn People wait to vote Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Stephanie Keith / Getty Images And all over New York City, like here in Queens: O. M. G. This is my early polling place in Astoria. I think I'll need to wait a day. #vote #VoteEarlyDay https://t.co/7XXO5uL75i — Erin McGarry (@ErinNMcGarry) October 24, 2020







Another negative Covid-19 test for Biden Ahead of Biden campaigning in Pennsylvania today, his team announced he "underwent PCR testing for Covid-19 today and Covid-19 was not detected." He's now tested negative 14 times since earlier this month.







New York is an early voting groove NEW YORK:



TODAY IS THE FIRST DAY OF EARLY VOTING.



SUNDAY NOV 1 IS THE LAST DAY OF EARLY VOTING.



Make a plan. https://t.co/di41NlNkNv — Jane C. Timm (@janestreet) October 24, 2020 Share this -







Trump casts in-person ballot, will hold three campaign rallies today President Donald Trump leaves the polling station after casting his ballot at the Palm Beach County Public Library in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Oct. 24, 2020. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images President Trump, exiting the polling location wearing a face mask, told reporters that he cast his ballot Saturday morning for "a guy named Trump." "It was a very secure vote, much more secure than when you send in a ballot," Trump said, repeating false claims about the security of mail-in voting. Trump holds campaign rallies today in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin. President Donald Trump votes early in Florida Oct. 24, 2020 01:11







Trump arrives at early vote location in Florida President Trump arrived at West Palm Library on Saturday morning, where he will vote early in-person. Reporters are not allowed inside the voting location with the president.







Two different paths for two Republican senators A look at two Republican women -- from vastly different parts of the country, who hold broad differences in opinion, & w different levels of name recognition -- are facing the same, expensive political battle with just 10 days to go.

produced/edited by @AlexanderTabet https://t.co/HmkvAhVLZ2 — Maura Barrett (@MauraBarrettNBC) October 24, 2020



produced/edited by @AlexanderTabet https://t.co/HmkvAhVLZ2 — Maura Barrett (@MauraBarrettNBC) October 24, 2020 Share this -







It's Joe Biden: The concert The Biden campaign will host an eclectic star-studded virtual concert on Sunday night, with performers including A$AP Ferg, Cher, Jon Bon Jovi, Pink, Foo Fighters, Black Eyed Peas & Jennifer Hudson, Dave Matthews and Ciara. The price of a ticket to the virtual "I Will Vote Concert" is any size donation to the campaign, according to the its website. The event will also feature appearances by Biden, running mate Sen. Kamala Harris and their spouses, as well as an equally eclectic mix of "special guests" including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amy Schumer, La La Anthony and Helen Mirren. It's being hosted by comedian George Lopez and Ana Navarro.







Trump wraps up second rally in Florida to (mostly) maskless crowd as U.S. sets Covid record President Trump wrapped up his second rally of the day on Friday, speaking to a mostly maskless, tightly packed crowd as the U.S. set a daily record for coronavirus cases for the second day in a row. Friday's 77,993 cases and counting, as tallied by NBC News, topped Thursday's 77,640. The previous high of 75,723 was set on July 29. The virus has killed more than 225,000 people in the U.S., according to the latest tally. Trump continued to hammer rival Joe Biden over his policy agenda after Thursday's debate, seizing on the Democratic nominee's remarks about the oil industry to a crowd in Pensacola as he did earlier in the day speaking to seniors in the battleground state. Despite the record number of Covid-19 cases reported on Friday, Trump reiterated his claim that the country is "rounding the turn" of the pandemic "with our without" a vaccine. Trump also used the rally to do outreach to women, where polls show him trailing Biden. "I said one thing the other day, I said, 'Suburban women, please love me. Please. Please.' Because you see suburban women, I have saved Suburbia, I've gotten rid of the worst regulation," he said. The president planned to vote early today in Florida and then travel to rallies in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.






