With just over a week to go until Election Day and millions of people, including President Donald Trump, already casting their ballots at early voting sites or by mail, the candidates are facing enormous pressure to solidify their bases and win over undecided voters.
—Latest polls from battleground states and more.
—The road to 270: How Biden or Trump could win.
—Share your election confessions.
Latest updates:
Live Blog
Trump continues to downplay the coronavirus as he ramps up campaign events
President Trump once again spread incorrect and misleading comments about the severity of the coronavirus at his first campaign rally of the day on Saturday, projecting a false sense of normalcy as he fights for his political life.
"That's all I hear about now," Trump said, complaining of the amount of media attention the virus gets as he campaigned in North Carolina. "Turn on television, Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid."
On Friday more than 85,000 new cases were reported across the country, breaking an earlier single-day record and casting a shadow on Trump's re-election efforts.
Trump, who was infected with Covid-19, will head to Ohio next this afternoon, where cases are surging.
His campaign rally is being held at a fairgrounds that was linked to 22 cases in June.
Biden: 'I'm not banning fracking in Pennsylvania or anywhere else'Oct. 24, 202001:14
An early voting line grows in Brooklyn
And all over New York City, like here in Queens:
And in Manhattan, where this line went as far as eight block back:
Another negative Covid-19 test for Biden
Ahead of Biden campaigning in Pennsylvania today, his team announced he “underwent PCR testing for Covid-19 today and Covid-19 was not detected.”
He’s now tested negative 14 times since earlier this month.
Supreme Court sides mostly with Republicans in last-minute voting cases
The U.S. Supreme Court has faced a stream of last-minute appeals over election procedures since the spring, and most of the time it has rejected calls to allow less restrictive voting measures despite the pandemic.
That has generally meant that Republicans prevailed in seeking to block changes that would make it easier to vote, especially in casting mail-in ballots. Of 11 election-related cases filed as emergency appeals since April, Republican interests won in eight.
The court rejected Democratic efforts to lift an age eligibility requirement for mail ballots in Texas, or allow curbside voting and waive the witness requirement for mail ballots in Alabama, or suspend the witness requirement in South Carolina. And it put a hold on lower court orders that would have made it easier to get initiative measures on the ballot in Idaho and Oregon.
Click here to read the full story
New York is an early voting groove
Trump casts in-person ballot, will hold three campaign rallies today
President Trump, exiting the polling location wearing a face mask, told reporters that he cast his ballot Saturday morning for "a guy named Trump."
"It was a very secure vote, much more secure than when you send in a ballot," Trump said, repeating false claims about the security of mail-in voting.
Trump holds campaign rallies today in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.
President Donald Trump votes early in FloridaOct. 24, 202001:11
Trump arrives at early vote location in Florida
President Trump arrived at West Palm Library on Saturday morning, where he will vote early in-person.
Reporters are not allowed inside the voting location with the president.
Two different paths for two Republican senators
It's Joe Biden: The concert
The Biden campaign will host an eclectic star-studded virtual concert on Sunday night, with performers including A$AP Ferg, Cher, Jon Bon Jovi, Pink, Foo Fighters, Black Eyed Peas & Jennifer Hudson, Dave Matthews and Ciara.
The price of a ticket to the virtual “I Will Vote Concert” is any size donation to the campaign, according to the its website.
The event will also feature appearances by Biden, running mate Sen. Kamala Harris and their spouses, as well as an equally eclectic mix of “special guests” including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amy Schumer, La La Anthony and Helen Mirren. It’s being hosted by comedian George Lopez and Ana Navarro.
Trump wraps up second rally in Florida to (mostly) maskless crowd as U.S. sets Covid record
President Trump wrapped up his second rally of the day on Friday, speaking to a mostly maskless, tightly packed crowd as the U.S. set a daily record for coronavirus cases for the second day in a row.
Friday's 77,993 cases and counting, as tallied by NBC News, topped Thursday's 77,640. The previous high of 75,723 was set on July 29. The virus has killed more than 225,000 people in the U.S., according to the latest tally.
Trump continued to hammer rival Joe Biden over his policy agenda after Thursday's debate, seizing on the Democratic nominee's remarks about the oil industry to a crowd in Pensacola as he did earlier in the day speaking to seniors in the battleground state.
Despite the record number of Covid-19 cases reported on Friday, Trump reiterated his claim that the country is “rounding the turn” of the pandemic “with our without” a vaccine. Trump also used the rally to do outreach to women, where polls show him trailing Biden.
“I said one thing the other day, I said, 'Suburban women, please love me. Please. Please.' Because you see suburban women, I have saved Suburbia, I've gotten rid of the worst regulation," he said.
The president planned to vote early today in Florida and then travel to rallies in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.