Trump continues to downplay the coronavirus as he ramps up campaign events

President Trump once again spread incorrect and misleading comments about the severity of the coronavirus at his first campaign rally of the day on Saturday, projecting a false sense of normalcy as he fights for his political life.

"That's all I hear about now," Trump said, complaining of the amount of media attention the virus gets as he campaigned in North Carolina. "Turn on television, Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid."

On Friday more than 85,000 new cases were reported across the country, breaking an earlier single-day record and casting a shadow on Trump's re-election efforts.

Trump, who was infected with Covid-19, will head to Ohio next this afternoon, where cases are surging.

His campaign rally is being held at a fairgrounds that was linked to 22 cases in June.