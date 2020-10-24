Experts on protecting your vote before and on Election Day

SEE NEW POSTS

Obama asks voters to imagine what a 'normal' president would feel like President Obama hit the campaign trial for Joe Biden Saturday, hosting a drive-in rally in North Miami. Touching on Biden's key campaign themes, Obama encouraged the crowd to imagine what having a "normal" president again would feel like. "There might be a whole day where they don't tweet some craziness," Obama said. "You'll be able to go about your lives knowing that the president's not going to suggest injecting bleach." "A Florida man wouldn’t even do this stuff," Obama joked. "Why are we accepting it from the president of the United States? It's not normal behavior." In a sign of the times, Obama concluded his speech to a loud round of honking from supporters, who watched the event from their cars due to coronavirus concerns. Share this -







Ransomware infection leads New York county to ask absentee voters to double-check status Parts of a New York county's computer systems have been infected with ransomware, potentially impacting voters there who had tried to register to vote by absentee ballot by email. Chenango County was infected by ransomware the weekend of Oct. 17, John Conklin, the county’s director of public information, said in a statement. The news was first reported by the local Evening Sun. While the county’s immediate election systems are unaffected, county email systems were, and some voters who had tried to register for absentee ballots by emailing the county may have not properly registered. Such voters should call the county Board of Elections to check their status, Conklin said in a phone interview. Hall County, Georgia, is also dealing with a ransomware infection that initially slowed its absentee ballot counting, but officials say they’ve since worked through that backlog. Ransomware attacks on local governments are a common occurrence, and there is no indication yet that the recent ransomware infections are part of a widespread and coordinated attack on the U.S. election system. Share this -







Voter advocates hoping to stave off intimidation at polls Voting rights advocates and state officials are on high alert over fears that U.S. polling stations could attract the same strain of partisan violence and civil unrest that erupted on American streets this year, fueled by a deadly pandemic, outrage over police brutality and one of the most contentious elections ever. Anti-government extremists and other armed civilians have flocked to protests against racial injustice and Covid-19 lockdowns. Paramilitary group members are accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor before the election. President Donald Trump encouraged one far-right extremist group to “stand back and stand by” and called for an army of “poll watchers” to keep tabs on polling places. While gun rights advocates say fears of violence at the polls are unfounded, the toxic political atmosphere and the prospect of armed poll monitors have some worried it will keep voters from the polls and affect the election. “Just as an American, the fact that we’re having this conversation is absolutely terrifying to me,” said American University professor Kurt Braddock, who researches extremist groups. “It’s a testament to how far the extreme right has come with getting into this conversation and impacting the way that politics get done here.” Trump has called for an army of “poll watchers” to go to the polls and “watch carefully.” Monitoring the votes at polling places is allowed in most states, but rules vary and it’s not a free-for-all. States have established rules, in part, to avoid any hint that observers will harass or intimidate voters. Some states and groups are preparing for that possibility. Click here for the full story. Share this -







Trump continues to downplay the coronavirus as he ramps up campaign events President Trump once again spread incorrect and misleading comments about the severity of the coronavirus at his first campaign rally of the day on Saturday, projecting a false sense of normalcy as he fights for his political life. "That's all I hear about now," Trump said, complaining of the amount of media attention the virus gets as he campaigned in North Carolina. "Turn on television, Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid." On Friday more than 85,000 new cases were reported across the country, breaking an earlier single-day record and casting a shadow on Trump's re-election efforts. Trump, who was infected with Covid-19, will head to Ohio next this afternoon, where cases are surging. His campaign rally is being held at a fairgrounds that was linked to 22 cases in June. Share this -







An early voting line grows in Brooklyn People wait to vote Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Stephanie Keith / Getty Images And all over New York City, like here in Queens: O. M. G. This is my early polling place in Astoria. I think I’ll need to wait a day. #vote #VoteEarlyDay https://t.co/7XXO5uL75i — Erin McGarry (@ErinNMcGarry) October 24, 2020 And in Manhattan, where this line went as far as eight block back: Early voters line up to vote at Wagner JHS Middle School in Manhattan, N.Y., on Oct. 24, 2020. Andrew Fine Share this -







Another negative Covid-19 test for Biden Ahead of Biden campaigning in Pennsylvania today, his team announced he “underwent PCR testing for Covid-19 today and Covid-19 was not detected.” He’s now tested negative 14 times since earlier this month. Share this -







New York is an early voting groove NEW YORK:



TODAY IS THE FIRST DAY OF EARLY VOTING.



SUNDAY NOV 1 IS THE LAST DAY OF EARLY VOTING.



Make a plan. https://t.co/di41NlNkNv — Jane C. Timm (@janestreet) October 24, 2020 Share this -





