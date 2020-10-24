Biden hits Trump as 'weak and chaotic'

Joe Biden passionately went after President Trump, his voice booming and raising, as he called the president a bully like the ones who looked down on him and many of those gathered at the campaign event in Dallas, Pennsylvania, for living by modest means or mocking them for having to pay taxes while Trump evades them.

The Democratic nominee said that Trump sold the American people short during the pandemic, yelling as he said that Trump panicked.

“This guy doesn’t get it,” Biden said before calling the president “weak and chaotic.”

Biden stressed how refreshing it would be to have someone like the people at his rally in the White House.

“It’s about time a state school guy goes to the Oval Office,” Biden said. “If I’m sitting there, you’ll be sitting there with me.”

Biden continued to tick through numerous examples of how Trump has rolled back a number of Obama era policies that have “ripped apart” the country.

“Trump hasn't delivered on a damn thing he’ll do,” Biden said, getting to the crux of his argument about why voters should choose him. “This has to change and it will with me.”