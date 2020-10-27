In closely watched Florida, poll shows Biden with edge

SEE NEW POSTS

Fake news spread on WhatsApp to Indian Americans plays stealth role in U.S. election New Jersey tech entrepreneur Arun Bantval is U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden's top fake-news watchdog on messaging service WhatsApp about the Democrat and his Indian American running mate Kamala Harris. Messages on WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, are confidential and cannot be seen by moderators who police misleading memes, claims and other content on the social media giant's flagship platform. Two billion users rely on WhatsApp's free app to chat with individuals and groups of up to 256 people. Bantval, 56, who chairs the Biden campaign's five-member rapid response team focused on South Asian voters, has tracked dozens of concerning messages of unknown origin and crafted about 50 rebuttal graphics and texts over the last three months. Continue reading.







FIRST READ: Biden continues to lead in latest battleground map WASHINGTON — With one week to go until Election Day, the NBC News Political Unit's battleground map is pretty much unchanged from a month ago. Joe Biden and the Democrats continue to be above 270 electoral votes, with Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin all in the Lean Democratic category. But there are two changes. One, Arizona moves from Lean Democratic to Toss Up, bringing Biden down from 290 electoral votes to 279. Two, Texas moves from Lean Republican to Toss Up, bringing the electoral votes in President Trump's column down from 163 to 125. Continue reading.







In setback for Democrats, Supreme Court won't let late mail ballots count in Wisconsin Residents drop mail-in ballots in an official ballot box outside of the Tippecanoe branch library in Milwaukee on Oct 20, 2020. Scott Olson / Getty Images Wisconsin cannot count mail ballots that arrive well after the polls close under an order issued Monday by the Supreme Court, a defeat for Democrats in a battleground state. By a vote of 5-3, the justices declined to lift a lower court ruling preventing the state from counting mail ballots that arrive as much as six days after Election Day. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan said they would have granted the request. Voting rights groups, the state and national Democratic parties and the League of Women Voters sued seeking to extend the deadline to accept mail-in ballots. They said the flood of absentee ballots and problems arising from the coronavirus pandemic make it harder for voters to receive their mail ballots and return them on time. Wisconsin has been especially hard hit by Covid-19, with hospitals filled nearly to capacity. Read the story.







U.S. voter info has always been public — but now it's getting weaponized Voters line up outside a polling station during early voting in Bel Air, Md., on Oct. 27, 2020. Hannah McKay / Reuters When John Ratcliffe, the top U.S. intelligence official, said at a news conference Wednesday that Iran and Russia had obtained American voter registration information, he left out an important point: American voters' data is already public and widely available. "We have confirmed some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran and separately by Russia," Ratcliffe said. "This data can be used by foreign actors to attempt to communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion." Iran had already weaponized some of that information in the form of threatening emails sent to some Democrats in Florida. The email campaign showed no signs of any successful effort to target Florida's election infrastructure. But the campaign offered a stark reminder that voting in the U.S. comes with a strong chance that your personal information is shared online. Read the story.







Ex-Postal Service worker charged with tossing absentee ballots in dumpster in Kentucky A former U.S. Postal Service worker was charged with tossing dozens of absentee ballots and other mail that was found in a dumpster in Kentucky, the U.S. attorney's office said. DeShawn Bojgere, 30, of Louisville, was charged with delay or destruction of mail, a news release from U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman's office said in a news release Monday. The mail included approximately 111 general election absentee ballots that were being mailed from the Jefferson County clerk's office to voters, as well as 69 mixed class pieces of mail, 320 second-class pieces of mail and two national election campaign flyers from a political party in Florida, the release said. Bojgere told Postal Service special agents that he was responsible for discarding the mail, prosecutors said. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. It was not known whether he is represented by a lawyer who could comment on his behalf. Special Agent Scott Balfour said earlier that such incidents are "exceedingly rare.







'Relentless lies and baseless attacks': Pa. governor's office dismisses Trump's rally venue claims President Donald Trump throws a "Make America Great Again" cap into the crowd during a rally in Allentown, Pa., on Oct. 26, 2020. Leah Millis / Reuters Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office is dismissing Trump's claims during campaign events Monday that the governor was "shutting us out" of rally venues in the state. "This is more of the president's relentless lies and baseless attacks," said Sara Goulet, a spokeswoman for the governor's office. "The administration sent a letter to the Trump campaign's legal office asking the campaign to abide by masking and social distancing guidelines earlier this year. We did not receive a response." "Outside of that, the administration has had no contact with the Trump campaign about its events," Goulet added. "Neither the Trump campaign nor the Biden campaign must reach out to the administration when planning visits." To the cheers of attendees, Trump issued what appeared to be a threat of retaliation against the state's Democratic governor during a rally in Allentown on Monday, claiming Wolf's coronavirus restrictions had forced the campaign to shift the site of his campaign events.







'Big responsibility': In 2020, even armchair election analysts see little room for error Volvi Einhorn at work in Brooklyn. Buri Stein Volvi Einhorn is a full-time architect in Brooklyn, New York, not a political operative, so you wouldn't think he'd be a wild card in the election. But in his spare time, Einhorn and two friends have been faithfully posting the latest political polls to a Twitter account that, thanks to their dedication since 2015, now has more than 195,000 followers. And he says that come election night, Nov. 3, they'll be doing their best to call the results. "We're going to be busy the whole night," said Einhorn, 30. Calling elections was once the exclusive domain of a select group of experts. But the internet, as it has with just about everything else, has democratized the scene. Einhorn is part of a growing group of self-appointed election gurus and prognosticators who have taken on the challenge of analyzing races and making forecasts — often before news organizations have weighed in. And while their analyses are unofficial, such calls — even those made in good faith — add to an information ecosystem that experts have warned could be rife with bad actors looking to exploit any uncertainties around the election. Read the story.






