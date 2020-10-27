'I'm committed': Early voters motivated as they wait in line in Philadelphia

SEE NEW POSTS

What a data analysis of Supreme Court confirmations tells us According to U.S. Senate records, in the last 45 years, two other successful Supreme Court nominations have taken less time than Amy Coney Barrett's: John Roberts' second nomination in 2005, and John Paul Stevens' 1975 nomination. President Franklin Roosevelt had more Supreme Court justices confirmed than any president since George Washington. President Richard Nixon had four justices confirmed in his first term, the most in one term in recent history. President Donald Trump just got his third. Read the story, after Ginsburg’s death, what a data analysis of Supreme Court confirmations tells us. Share this -







Who are the Asian Americans still voting for Trump in spite of his 'China virus' rhetoric? President Donald Trump's repeated use of anti-China rhetoric like "kung flu" and "China virus" to describe Covid-19 quickly became a customary part of the election cycle. Soon after, his word choice prompted analysis around how it could affect Asian American voters. For the most part, Trump's discriminatory language hasn't done him many favors with Asian American voters. A survey released in September shows that a majority of the electorate is supporting Joe Biden, at 54 percent, while about 30 percent is backing Trump. But the community's depth and diversity can't be explained in one statistic. Asian Americans as a whole have trended left in recent elections, but research shows that some populations have shifted toward the right, specifically Vietnamese Americans and, to a lesser extent, Indian Americans. In some cases, that's because of the rhetoric that many fear has emboldened people to attack those in the community. Continue reading on NBCNews.com. Share this -







Biden maintains ad advantage in key swing states A look at the TV and radio ad spending in the battleground states helps tell the story behind Joe Biden's lead, showing big spending advantages over President Donald Trump in places like Michigan, Wisconsin and even Pennsylvania. Biden outspent Trump in every single one of the states rated as toss-ups or leaning on the NBC News Political Unit's latest battleground map over the last week (Oct. 20-26). Here’s some state-by-state analysis. Share this -







Analysis: The polls could be wrong. But that may help Biden, not just Trump. As Election Day approaches and President Donald Trump continues to trail Joe Biden by high single digits both nationally and in key states, their respective bases are buzzing with either hope or dread that "the polls could be wrong again." In truth, public opinion polls are imperfect instruments, and there's always bound to be some degree of error, especially given the widely varying quality of the nation's pollsters. But Trump would probably need a larger polling miss than in 2016 to win re-election, and there's no guarantee a systemic polling error this year would run in his favor. First, it's important to remember that in 2016, the final pre-election average showed Hillary Clinton leading Trump 46.8 percent to 43.6 percent nationally, according to leading polling aggregator RealClearPolitics. That wasn't too far off the mark: She went on to win the popular vote 48.2 percent to 46.1 percent, not exactly strong evidence that hordes of "shy Trump voters" refused to tell pollsters their true intentions. Continue reading on NBCNews.com. Share this -







Early voting begins in DC Voters wait outside of the Capital One Arena before the start of the first day of early voting in Washington on Oct. 27, 2020. Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call via AP Share this -







Fake news spread on WhatsApp to Indian Americans plays stealth role in U.S. election New Jersey tech entrepreneur Arun Bantval is U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden’s top fake-news watchdog on messaging service WhatsApp about the Democrat and his Indian American running mate Kamala Harris. Messages on WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, are confidential and cannot be seen by moderators who police misleading memes, claims and other content on the social media giant’s flagship platform. Two billion users rely on WhatsApp’s free app to chat with individuals and groups of up to 256 people. Bantval, 56, who chairs the Biden campaign’s five-member rapid response team focused on South Asian voters, has tracked dozens of concerning messages of unknown origin and crafted about 50 rebuttal graphics and texts over the last three months. Continue reading. Share this -







FIRST READ: Biden continues to lead in latest battleground map WASHINGTON — With one week to go until Election Day, the NBC News Political Unit’s battleground map is pretty much unchanged from a month ago. Joe Biden and the Democrats continue to be above 270 electoral votes, with Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin all in the Lean Democratic category. But there are two changes. One, Arizona moves from Lean Democratic to Toss Up, bringing Biden down from 290 electoral votes to 279. Two, Texas moves from Lean Republican to Toss Up, bringing the electoral votes in President Trump’s column down from 163 to 125. Continue reading. Share this -





