Israeli Trump supporters rally for his re-election in Jerusalem An Israeli supporter of President Donald Trump waves a campaign flag at a rally for his re-election in Jerusalem on Oct. 27, 2020. Maya Alleruzzo / AP An Israeli supporter of President Donald Trump attends a rally for his re-election in Jerusalem on Oct. 27, 2020. Maya Alleruzzo / AP







ANALYSIS: 5 things to watch in the final week of the 2020 campaign People watch the final presidential debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump at a drive-in watch party in San Francisco on Oct. 22, 2020. Jeff Chiu / AP The flood of information coming to voters in the final week of an election can seem overwhelming. Most of them just want to know one data point: the name of the winner. That information will have to wait at least until Election Day next Tuesday — and possibly beyond that. But there are ways to sift through bluster, spin and punditry to get a sense of how things are going between now and the end of Election Day. In that vein, here are some things to keep an eye on over the next week.







Majority of Americans don't expect to know presidential winner on Election Day A week out from Election Day, a majority of American adults don't expect to know who will win the presidential race on Nov. 3, according to new data from the latest NBC News|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll. Sixty-eight percent of adults said they don't expect to know if President Trump or Joe Biden won the election on election night, but there's a split in how long people will think it will take to find out. Thirty-eight percent said they expect to know within a few days, 19 percent said within a few weeks and 11 percent said they expect it to take longer than a few weeks. Thirty percent of Americans said they still expect to know who won the contest on Nov. 3.







What a data analysis of Supreme Court confirmations tells us According to U.S. Senate records, in the last 45 years, two other successful Supreme Court nominations have taken less time than Amy Coney Barrett's: John Roberts' second nomination in 2005, and John Paul Stevens' 1975 nomination. President Franklin Roosevelt had more Supreme Court justices confirmed than any president since George Washington. President Richard Nixon had four justices confirmed in his first term, the most in one term in recent history. President Donald Trump just got his third. Read the story, after Ginsburg's death, what a data analysis of Supreme Court confirmations tells us.







Who are the Asian Americans still voting for Trump in spite of his 'China virus' rhetoric? President Donald Trump's repeated use of anti-China rhetoric like "kung flu" and "China virus" to describe Covid-19 quickly became a customary part of the election cycle. Soon after, his word choice prompted analysis around how it could affect Asian American voters. For the most part, Trump's discriminatory language hasn't done him many favors with Asian American voters. A survey released in September shows that a majority of the electorate is supporting Joe Biden, at 54 percent, while about 30 percent is backing Trump. But the community's depth and diversity can't be explained in one statistic. Asian Americans as a whole have trended left in recent elections, but research shows that some populations have shifted toward the right, specifically Vietnamese Americans and, to a lesser extent, Indian Americans. In some cases, that's because of the rhetoric that many fear has emboldened people to attack those in the community. Continue reading on NBCNews.com.







Biden maintains ad advantage in key swing states A look at the TV and radio ad spending in the battleground states helps tell the story behind Joe Biden's lead, showing big spending advantages over President Donald Trump in places like Michigan, Wisconsin and even Pennsylvania. Biden outspent Trump in every single one of the states rated as toss-ups or leaning on the NBC News Political Unit's latest battleground map over the last week (Oct. 20-26). Here's some state-by-state analysis.






