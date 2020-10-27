With one week remaining until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden begin the final countdown of the campaign on Tuesday.
Trump is holding afternoon events in the key battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as a Nebraska rally at 8:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Biden is heading to Georgia, a traditionally Republican stronghold that Democrats are hoping they can flip.
Stories we’re following today:
—Both sides ramp up ground games in Texas
—Biden continues to lead in latest battleground map
—In setback for Democrats, Supreme Court won't let late mail ballots count in Wisconsin
—Latest polls from battleground states and more
—Plan your vote here
—The road to 270: How Biden or Trump could win
Read live updates below:
Live Blog
Biden: U.S. needs a president 'who is not in it for themselves'
Joe Biden spoke about the impact of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt while campaigning in Georgia and assured voters that even though he is running as a Democrat, he would "govern as an American president."
Biden: We need a president 'who is not in it for themselves'Oct. 27, 202001:33
Israeli Trump supporters rally for his re-election in Jerusalem
ANALYSIS: 5 things to watch in the final week of the 2020 campaign
The flood of information coming to voters in the final week of an election can seem overwhelming.
Most of them just want to know one data point: the name of the winner. That information will have to wait at least until Election Day next Tuesday — and possibly beyond that. But there are ways to sift through bluster, spin and punditry to get a sense of how things are going between now and the end of Election Day.
In that vein, here are some things to keep an eye on over the next week.
'Who are these folks?': Obama slams Jared Kushner for his comments on Black Americans
Obama on Tuesday slammed Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and adviser, for comments he made Monday about Black Americans.
"His son-in-law says Black folks have to want to be successful. That's the problem. Who are these folks? What history books do they read? Who do they talk to?" Obama said to Biden supporters at a drive-in rally in Orlando.
In an interview with Fox News, Kushner described Black America's issues with inequality and racism as "complaining."
"The thing we've seen in the Black community, which is mostly Democrat," he said, "is that President Trump's policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about, but he can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful."
Jared Kushner under fire for his remarks about Black AmericansOct. 27, 202002:45
Obama mocks Trump, saying he's jealous of Covid-19 media coverage
While campaigning in the key battleground state of Florida, former President Obama mocked Trump for his recent complaints about media coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"What's his closing argument? That people are too focused on COVID. He said this at one of his rallies. 'COVID, COVID, COVID,' he's complained. He's jealous of COVID's media coverage. If he had been focused on COVID from the beginning, cases wouldn't be reaching new records," Obama told Biden supporters in Orlando at a drive-in car rally.
Obama also expressed incredulity at how the White House has responded to the Covid-19 outbreaks among its staffers.
"Let me say this, I lived in the White House for a while. It's a controlled environment. You can take some preventive measures in the White House to avoid getting sick. Except this guy can't seem to do it. He's turned the White House into a hot zone," Obama said.
Majority of Americans don't expect to know presidential winner on Election Day
A week out from Election Day, a majority of American adults don't expect to know who will win the presidential race on Nov. 3, according to new data from the latest NBC News|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll.
Sixty-eight percent of adults said they don't expect to know if President Trump or Joe Biden won the election on election night, but there's a split in how long people will think it will take to find out. Thirty-eight percent said they expect to know within a few days, 19 percent said within a few weeks and 11 percent said they expect it to take longer than a few weeks.
Thirty percent of Americans said they still expect to know who won the contest on Nov. 3.
'I'm committed': Early voters motivated as they wait in line in Philadelphia
What a data analysis of Supreme Court confirmations tells us
According to U.S. Senate records, in the last 45 years, two other successful Supreme Court nominations have taken less time than Amy Coney Barrett's: John Roberts' second nomination in 2005, and John Paul Stevens' 1975 nomination.
President Franklin Roosevelt had more Supreme Court justices confirmed than any president since George Washington. President Richard Nixon had four justices confirmed in his first term, the most in one term in recent history. President Donald Trump just got his third.
Read the story, after Ginsburg’s death, what a data analysis of Supreme Court confirmations tells us.
Who are the Asian Americans still voting for Trump in spite of his 'China virus' rhetoric?
President Donald Trump's repeated use of anti-China rhetoric like "kung flu" and "China virus" to describe Covid-19 quickly became a customary part of the election cycle. Soon after, his word choice prompted analysis around how it could affect Asian American voters.
For the most part, Trump's discriminatory language hasn't done him many favors with Asian American voters. A survey released in September shows that a majority of the electorate is supporting Joe Biden, at 54 percent, while about 30 percent is backing Trump. But the community's depth and diversity can't be explained in one statistic.
Asian Americans as a whole have trended left in recent elections, but research shows that some populations have shifted toward the right, specifically Vietnamese Americans and, to a lesser extent, Indian Americans. In some cases, that's because of the rhetoric that many fear has emboldened people to attack those in the community.
Biden maintains ad advantage in key swing states
A look at the TV and radio ad spending in the battleground states helps tell the story behind Joe Biden's lead, showing big spending advantages over President Donald Trump in places like Michigan, Wisconsin and even Pennsylvania.
Biden outspent Trump in every single one of the states rated as toss-ups or leaning on the NBC News Political Unit's latest battleground map over the last week (Oct. 20-26).
'It ain't never going to change': West Virginians say why they're not voting
In the 2016 election, 63% of eligible voters in McDowell County, W.Va., did not vote and the 2020 election may yield similar results.
NBC News' Morgan Radford spoke with West Virginians who might be planning to skip voting again.