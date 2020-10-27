With one week remaining until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden begin the final countdown of the campaign on Tuesday.
Trump is holding afternoon events in the key battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as a Nebraska rally at 8:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Biden is heading to Georgia, a traditionally Republican stronghold that Democrats are hoping they can flip.
Stories we’re following today:
—Both sides ramp up ground games in Texas
—Biden continues to lead in latest battleground map
—In setback for Democrats, Supreme Court won't let late mail ballots count in Wisconsin
—Latest polls from battleground states and more
—Plan your vote here
—The road to 270: How Biden or Trump could win
Read live updates below:
Live Blog
Biden brings closing message to historically red Georgia
Joe Biden on Tuesday made his first visit of the 2020 election cycle to the battleground state of Georgia, delivering a closing argument centered around his criticism of President Trump and his goal of seeking to "heal our nation."
Speaking in Warm Springs, Ga., Biden took aim at Trump's responses to the dual public health and economic crises caused by Covid-19 as well as the protests for racial justice seen across the nation this year.
“These are all historic, painful crises. The insidious virus. Economic anguish. Systemic discrimination. Any one of them could have rocked a nation,” Biden said.
Biden’s events marked his first visit of the 2020 election cycle to Georgia, a state a Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t carried since 1992 but where Democrats have been making inroads.
Facebook says suspected Iranian hackers behind U.S. election threats operated in 2019
Iranian hackers suspected of emailing threatening messages to U.S. voters last week and spreading false information about compromised election systems ran a disinformation campaign last year targeting the Middle East, Facebook said on Tuesday.
U.S. officials blamed Iran last week for thousands of threatening emails and an online video that purported to show hackers breaking into a voter registration system just days before the U.S. presidential election. Tehran has denied the allegations.
Facebook said it had suspended one fake account that attempted to share the video on its site. That account in turn led to more than 20 other accounts on Facebook and Instagram, revealing a dormant disinformation operation that had targeted countries including Israel and Saudi Arabia in 2019, the company said.
Study in contrasts: Trump and Biden campaign
Barrett urged to recuse herself in PA mail ballot deadline case
One of the Pennsylvania boards of election involved in the lawsuit over the deadline for receiving mail ballots — now back before the Supreme Court — has filed a motion seeking to have Amy Coney Barrett recuse, that is, take herself out of any involvement in the case.
The Luzerne County Board of Elections says her impartiality can reasonably be questioned “given the circumstances of her nomination and confirmation.”
The board cites the unprecedented closeness of her confirmation to Election Day and the statements by the president who nominated her. “All of this raises a terrible ‘appearance’ problem which can only engulf the Supreme Court in a political stew with poisonous consequences for the independence and perceived integrity of the judiciary,” the board argues.
The justices decide for themselves whether to recuse in any individual case.
How older Black voters could propel Biden to victory
Black voters are expected to vote for Joe Biden over President Donald Trump by about an 80-point margin, according to polling estimates. But political analysts say Black voters over age 65 in particular are expected to play a pivotal role in deciding Biden's fate.
“Black older voters are truly the stronghold the Democratic Party has in terms of consistency, reliability and turnout,” said Chryl Laird, an assistant professor of political science at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine.
That energy could be amplified dramatically this year, experts, Democratic Party activists and rank-and-file voters say. Spurred by memories of the civil rights movement and the struggle for voting rights, senior Black voters tend to view voting as a mode of activism and an instrument for overcoming racial tension. And Black voters not only tend to align ideologically with Biden, but also to describe Trump as a deeply concerning source of division and a threat to the country's stability and values.
Read more here.
Biden: U.S. needs a president 'who is not in it for themselves'
Joe Biden spoke about the impact of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt while campaigning in Georgia and assured voters that even though he is running as a Democrat, he would "govern as an American president."
Biden: We need a president 'who is not in it for themselves'Oct. 27, 202001:33
Israeli Trump supporters rally for his re-election in Jerusalem
ANALYSIS: 5 things to watch in the final week of the 2020 campaign
The flood of information coming to voters in the final week of an election can seem overwhelming.
Most of them just want to know one data point: the name of the winner. That information will have to wait at least until Election Day next Tuesday — and possibly beyond that. But there are ways to sift through bluster, spin and punditry to get a sense of how things are going between now and the end of Election Day.
In that vein, here are some things to keep an eye on over the next week.
'Who are these folks?': Obama slams Jared Kushner for his comments on Black Americans
Obama on Tuesday slammed Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and adviser, for comments he made Monday about Black Americans.
"His son-in-law says Black folks have to want to be successful. That's the problem. Who are these folks? What history books do they read? Who do they talk to?" Obama said to Biden supporters at a drive-in rally in Orlando.
In an interview with Fox News, Kushner described Black America's issues with inequality and racism as "complaining."
"The thing we've seen in the Black community, which is mostly Democrat," he said, "is that President Trump's policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about, but he can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful."
Jared Kushner under fire for his remarks about Black AmericansOct. 27, 202002:45
Obama mocks Trump, saying he's jealous of Covid-19 media coverage
While campaigning in the key battleground state of Florida, former President Obama mocked Trump for his recent complaints about media coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"What's his closing argument? That people are too focused on COVID. He said this at one of his rallies. 'COVID, COVID, COVID,' he's complained. He's jealous of COVID's media coverage. If he had been focused on COVID from the beginning, cases wouldn't be reaching new records," Obama told Biden supporters in Orlando at a drive-in car rally.
Obama also expressed incredulity at how the White House has responded to the Covid-19 outbreaks among its staffers.
"Let me say this, I lived in the White House for a while. It's a controlled environment. You can take some preventive measures in the White House to avoid getting sick. Except this guy can't seem to do it. He's turned the White House into a hot zone," Obama said.
Majority of Americans don't expect to know presidential winner on Election Day
A week out from Election Day, a majority of American adults don't expect to know who will win the presidential race on Nov. 3, according to new data from the latest NBC News|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll.
Sixty-eight percent of adults said they don't expect to know if President Trump or Joe Biden won the election on election night, but there's a split in how long people will think it will take to find out. Thirty-eight percent said they expect to know within a few days, 19 percent said within a few weeks and 11 percent said they expect it to take longer than a few weeks.
Thirty percent of Americans said they still expect to know who won the contest on Nov. 3.