New York Mayor Bill de Blasio waits in line to vote in Brooklyn Mayor Bill de Blasio stands in line with other voters to cast his ballot during early voting in Park Slope on Tuesday. Mike Segar / Reuters







Trump campaign tweets out-of-context snippet of Biden quoting Pope Francis The Trump campaign on Tuesday misleadingly edited remarks Biden made in a speech in Georgia in which he quoted Pope Francis, taking the lines out of context in a video snippet posted to Twitter to suggest the Democratic nominee was asking why he was running. Joe Biden: "Why am I doing this? Why? What is my real aim?" pic.twitter.com/pNPfzirGjO — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2020 Biden, who is Roman Catholic, quoted from the pope's most recent encyclical warning against divisive forms of populist politics. "Politics is something more noble than posturing, marketing and media spin," the Democratic nominee said, directly quoting the pontiff. "These sow nothing but division, conflict and a bleak cynicism," Biden continued, paraphrasing the pope's message. "For those who seek to lead, we do well to ask ourselves, why am I doing this? Why? What is my real aim? Pope Francis asked questions that anyone who seeks to lead this great nation should be able to answer." The Trump campaign did not include any of this context in the video, making it seem like the former vice president was asking aloud about his own reasons for running.







Pence keeps packed campaign schedule despite aides' Covid-19 infections Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a rally in Kinston, N.C., on Oct. 25, 2020. Jonathan Drake / Reuters Vice President Mike Pence has continued a robust campaign schedule and will travel throughout the country during the final week of the election, despite a Covid-19 outbreak among close aides and staff. Five of Pence's aides, including his chief of staff Marc Short, his "body man" Zach Bauer, and his senior political adviser Marty Obst, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Despite being in close contact with several of those aides, Pence is not quarantining because his active campaigning was deemed essential work. "While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the vice president will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel," the vice president's press secretary, Devin O'Malley, wrote in a statement. Pence traveled on Sunday and Monday to campaign in North Carolina and Minnesota, respectively. The vice president's aggressive travel schedules comes amid renewed scrutiny of the safety precautions being put in place after the outbreak among the vice president's staff. Read more here.







Facebook says suspected Iranian hackers behind U.S. election threats operated in 2019 Iranian hackers suspected of emailing threatening messages to U.S. voters last week and spreading false information about compromised election systems ran a disinformation campaign last year targeting the Middle East, Facebook said on Tuesday. U.S. officials blamed Iran last week for thousands of threatening emails and an online video that purported to show hackers breaking into a voter registration system just days before the U.S. presidential election. Tehran has denied the allegations. Facebook said it had suspended one fake account that attempted to share the video on its site. That account in turn led to more than 20 other accounts on Facebook and Instagram, revealing a dormant disinformation operation that had targeted countries including Israel and Saudi Arabia in 2019, the company said.







Study in contrasts: Trump and Biden campaign Supporters wait for the arrival of President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Mich., on Tuesday. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images Joe Biden speaks at the Mountain Top Inn and Resort in Warm Springs, Ga., on Tuesday. Drew Angerer / Getty Images







Barrett urged to recuse herself in PA mail ballot deadline case One of the Pennsylvania boards of election involved in the lawsuit over the deadline for receiving mail ballots — now back before the Supreme Court — has filed a motion seeking to have Amy Coney Barrett recuse, that is, take herself out of any involvement in the case. The Luzerne County Board of Elections says her impartiality can reasonably be questioned "given the circumstances of her nomination and confirmation." The board cites the unprecedented closeness of her confirmation to Election Day and the statements by the president who nominated her. "All of this raises a terrible 'appearance' problem which can only engulf the Supreme Court in a political stew with poisonous consequences for the independence and perceived integrity of the judiciary," the board argues. The justices decide for themselves whether to recuse in any individual case.







How older Black voters could propel Biden to victory Black voters are expected to vote for Joe Biden over President Donald Trump by about an 80-point margin, according to polling estimates. But political analysts say Black voters over age 65 in particular are expected to play a pivotal role in deciding Biden's fate. "Black older voters are truly the stronghold the Democratic Party has in terms of consistency, reliability and turnout," said Chryl Laird, an assistant professor of political science at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine. That energy could be amplified dramatically this year, experts, Democratic Party activists and rank-and-file voters say. Spurred by memories of the civil rights movement and the struggle for voting rights, senior Black voters tend to view voting as a mode of activism and an instrument for overcoming racial tension. And Black voters not only tend to align ideologically with Biden, but also to describe Trump as a deeply concerning source of division and a threat to the country's stability and values. Read more here.







Israeli Trump supporters rally for his re-election in Jerusalem An Israeli supporter of President Donald Trump waves a campaign flag at a rally for his re-election in Jerusalem on Oct. 27, 2020. Maya Alleruzzo / AP An Israeli supporter of President Donald Trump attends a rally for his re-election in Jerusalem on Oct. 27, 2020. Maya Alleruzzo / AP






