Melania Trump talks Covid-19 diagnosis in first solo 2020 campaign event First lady Melania Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally on Oct. 27, 2020, in Atglen, Pa. Laurence Kesterson / AP Melania Trump made her first solo appearance of the campaign Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where she touted her "Be Best" anti-bullying campaign before charging that Joe Biden would "destroy America" as president. The first lady opened her remarks, which came as her husband has been trying to woo back suburban women, by referring to her family's battle with the coronavirus this month. "We are all feeling so much better now thanks to healthy living and some of the amazing therapeutic options available in our country — thank you again for your well wishes!" she told group of about 200 mostly masked supporters in a barn in Atglen. The rally Tuesday was the first lady's first in more than a year. She was supposed to make a campaign appearance in Pennsylvania last week but it was postponed because of a "lingering cough" from the virus that also infected her husband and their son Barron. Read the story.







Mississippi's GOP senator raised less than $85,000 in her last filing before election The money chase in the race for Mississippi's Senate seat could make the contest more interesting in the final days, with donors favoring the Democratic candidate despite the Republican incumbent's solid lead in most polls. While Mike Espy, the Democratic challenger, has raised more than $3.9 million in the final financial filing released before the election — bringing his total to nearly $9.4 million for this campaign cycle — his opponent, GOP incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith, has raised just $85,000 over the same period, which encompasses the first two weeks of October. Hyde-Smith's campaign has raised slightly more than $2.9 million for the entirety of this cycle. Mississippi's junior senator gained national attention in her first election bid in 2018 after a video of her went viral when she attempted to praise a supporter by saying, "If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row. Many considered it a troubling choice of words in a state with a difficult racial history, which includes 581 lynchings from 1882 to 1968, the most of any state during that period, according to the NAACP. After that statement, major donors asked for refunds in an attempt to distance themselves from her remarks, and she hasn't been able to regain their support. The only senators who have raised less money during the 2020 campaign cycle are retiring, Mississippi Today reported.







New York Mayor Bill de Blasio waits in line to vote in Brooklyn Mayor Bill de Blasio stands in line with other voters to cast his ballot during early voting in Park Slope on Tuesday. Mike Segar / Reuters







Trump campaign tweets out-of-context snippet of Biden quoting Pope Francis The Trump campaign on Tuesday misleadingly edited remarks Biden made in a speech in Georgia in which he quoted Pope Francis, taking the lines out of context in a video snippet posted to Twitter to suggest the Democratic nominee was asking why he was running. Joe Biden: "Why am I doing this? Why? What is my real aim?" pic.twitter.com/pNPfzirGjO — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2020 Biden, who is Roman Catholic, quoted from the pope's most recent encyclical warning against divisive forms of populist politics. "Politics is something more noble than posturing, marketing and media spin," the Democratic nominee said, directly quoting the pontiff. "These sow nothing but division, conflict and a bleak cynicism," Biden continued, paraphrasing the pope's message. "For those who seek to lead, we do well to ask ourselves, why am I doing this? Why? What is my real aim? Pope Francis asked questions that anyone who seeks to lead this great nation should be able to answer." The Trump campaign did not include any of this context in the video, making it seem like the former vice president was asking aloud about his own reasons for running.







Pence keeps packed campaign schedule despite aides' Covid-19 infections Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a rally in Kinston, N.C., on Oct. 25, 2020. Jonathan Drake / Reuters Vice President Mike Pence has continued a robust campaign schedule and will travel throughout the country during the final week of the election, despite a Covid-19 outbreak among close aides and staff. Five of Pence's aides, including his chief of staff Marc Short, his "body man" Zach Bauer, and his senior political adviser Marty Obst, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Despite being in close contact with several of those aides, Pence is not quarantining because his active campaigning was deemed essential work. "While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the vice president will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel," the vice president's press secretary, Devin O'Malley, wrote in a statement. Pence traveled on Sunday and Monday to campaign in North Carolina and Minnesota, respectively. The vice president's aggressive travel schedules comes amid renewed scrutiny of the safety precautions being put in place after the outbreak among the vice president's staff. Read more here.







Facebook says suspected Iranian hackers behind U.S. election threats operated in 2019 Iranian hackers suspected of emailing threatening messages to U.S. voters last week and spreading false information about compromised election systems ran a disinformation campaign last year targeting the Middle East, Facebook said on Tuesday. U.S. officials blamed Iran last week for thousands of threatening emails and an online video that purported to show hackers breaking into a voter registration system just days before the U.S. presidential election. Tehran has denied the allegations. Facebook said it had suspended one fake account that attempted to share the video on its site. That account in turn led to more than 20 other accounts on Facebook and Instagram, revealing a dormant disinformation operation that had targeted countries including Israel and Saudi Arabia in 2019, the company said.







Study in contrasts: Trump and Biden campaign Supporters wait for the arrival of President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Mich., on Tuesday. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images Joe Biden speaks at the Mountain Top Inn and Resort in Warm Springs, Ga., on Tuesday. Drew Angerer / Getty Images







Barrett urged to recuse herself in PA mail ballot deadline case One of the Pennsylvania boards of election involved in the lawsuit over the deadline for receiving mail ballots — now back before the Supreme Court — has filed a motion seeking to have Amy Coney Barrett recuse, that is, take herself out of any involvement in the case. The Luzerne County Board of Elections says her impartiality can reasonably be questioned "given the circumstances of her nomination and confirmation." The board cites the unprecedented closeness of her confirmation to Election Day and the statements by the president who nominated her. "All of this raises a terrible 'appearance' problem which can only engulf the Supreme Court in a political stew with poisonous consequences for the independence and perceived integrity of the judiciary," the board argues. The justices decide for themselves whether to recuse in any individual case.






