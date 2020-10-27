SEE NEW POSTS

North Carolina's Senate race was hit with a sexting scandal and a Covid diagnosis. Do voters care? Sen. Thom Tillis has had a busy week. The first-term Republican senator voted to confirm a new Supreme Court Justice, campaigned with Vice President Mike Pence, given several rounds of media interviews and announced a packed schedule of events in the final days of his re-election bid. Tillis' Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, rocked by weeks of controversy, has been a bit harder to find. His last scheduled interview was several weeks ago, and journalists requesting sitdowns say they're finding their calls unreturned. While he's still speaking to voters, many events are entirely virtual, and local reporters complain his campaign is no longer sending out schedules to the media. And yet his campaign, pivotal in determining who controls the chamber, is still seen as one of the Democrats' best chances to flip a Senate seat this year. Tillis announced he tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2 after attending a White House event in honor of Amy Coney Barrett. That same day, Cunningham, a married father of two and an officer in the Army Reserve who has centered his campaign on his character, was caught in a sexting scandal and later admitted to having an extramarital relationship. Click here for the full story. Share this -







Rapper Common entertains Biden's supporters in Georgia Common performs before Joe Biden's Atlanta campaign stop on Tuesday. Brian Snyder / Reuters Share this -







Pelosi says no Covid-19 relief before election day, blames White House for failing 'miserably' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ended any hopes of a Covid-19 relief bill before the Election Day, blaming the White House for failing "miserably" in a letter to House Democrats on Tuesday. "For a long time now, Congressional Democrats have laid out a strategic plan to crush the virus. The White House and Mitch McConnell have resisted, and on Sunday, Mark Meadows told us why saying 'We’re not going to control the pandemic,'" Pelosi said in the letter, referring to the chief of staff's interview on CNN's "State of the Union" this past Sunday. "From 'hoax' to hundreds of thousands dead, the White House has failed miserably — not by accident, but by decision," she wrote. "Now we know why they resisted science at the expense of lives, livelihoods and the life of our democracy. Again, it was a decision to do so." This news comes as Covid-19 case numbers reached a record high this past weekend and hospitalizations are climbing, more than 225,000 people have died in the United States and there is a 7.9 unemployment rate. President Donald Trump himself has also signaled that no stimulus deal is coming before the election. Click here for the full story. Share this -







Harris talks immigration, DACA in Reno “We have to have a president and a vice president who understands that the way this country was built includes the hard work the sweat and blood of immigrants through the generations." Harris said while standing on top of a truck during an unscheduled stop in Iddlewild Park in Reno, Nevada. "When Joe and I are elected, get rid of any policy that is about separating children from their parents, any policy that is about putting babies in cages. We will renew our promise to our dreamers. We will reinstate DACA.” Share this -







Democratic presidential effort poised to outspend Republicans in race's final days President Trump's campaign is poised to be heavily outspent on TV and radio ads in the final six days ahead of Election Day. Trump's campaign has $10.1 million booked on television and radio between Wednesday and Election Day, compared to Biden's $46.9 million, according to Advertising Analytics, an ad-tracking firm. The president can still count on a big assist from the Republican National Committee, which is spending another $12.6 million in key swing states, and from outside groups set to spend tens of millions more. But when all aligned outside groups are combined with the campaign's future spending, Democrats are set to outspend Republicans $93.4 million to $40.7 million on the presidential ad airwaves in the closing days. More about the Trump campaign's spending here. Share this -







Reluctant masker at Trump rally Supporters of President Donald Trump have their temperatures taken before a campaign rally Tuesday in Lansing, Mich. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images Share this -







Mississippi’s GOP senator raised less than $85,000 in her last filing before election The money chase in the race for Mississippi’s Senate seat could make the contest more interesting in the final days, with donors favoring the Democratic candidate despite the Republican incumbent's solid lead in most polls. While Mike Espy, the Democratic challenger, has raised more than $3.9 million in the final financial filing released before the election — bringing his total to nearly $9.4 million for this campaign cycle — his opponent, GOP incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith, has raised just $85,000 over the same period, which encompasses the first two weeks of October. Hyde-Smith's campaign has raised slightly more than $2.9 million for the entirety of this cycle. Mississippi's junior senator gained national attention in her first election bid in 2018 after a video of her went viral when she attempted to praise a supporter by saying, “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row. Many considered it a troubling choice of words in a state with a difficult racial history, which includes 581 lynchings from 1882 to 1968, the most of any state during that period, according to the NAACP. After that statement, major donors asked for refunds in an attempt to distance themselves from her remarks, and she hasn’t been able to regain their support. The only senators who have raised less money during the 2020 campaign cycle are retiring, Mississippi Today reported. Share this -







New York Mayor Bill de Blasio waits in line to vote in Brooklyn Mayor Bill de Blasio stands in line with other voters to cast his ballot during early voting in Park Slope on Tuesday. Mike Segar / Reuters Share this -





