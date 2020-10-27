SEE NEW POSTS

Trump stumps in Nebraska, pleads: 'Get the heck out and vote' President Trump stumped in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday, urging his supporters there to vote while slamming his Democratic rival with familiar attacks regarding the economy and the coronavirus pandemic. "I am standing here, freezing — I ask you one little favor," Trump told the crowd. "Get the heck out and vote." Trump is trailing in national polls but is ahead in Nebraska. At the rally, he slammed Biden for the size of his rallies and also hit President Obama — who held an event today for his former vice president where he bashed the president — for rally crowd size. Biden's campaign has used drive-ins to avoid large maskless crowds unlike the president. "They are trying to figure out like if Trump is getting these crowds and Biden is getting like 12 people, you know the circles. He fills in the circles," Trump said. He went on to claim that the coronavirus is not the reason for small numbers of people attending Biden's in-person events. "That's not the reason, okay? That's not the reason. It's a hell of an excuse but it's not the reason" Trump said. Trump is spending time in the final stretch of the campaign in Nebraska because if the Electoral College is down to a single vote to the winning 270, unlike most states, which tend to use a winner-takes-all system, Nebraska divides their Electoral College votes. It gives two to the winner of the statewide vote and one to the winner of each congressional district. Maine, where Trump has also spent time in the final days, has the same system.







Trump to suburban women: 'We're getting your husbands back to work' President Trump has a new message to suburban women as he campaigns in Michigan: "We're getting your husbands back to work." Trump, who polls show has diminishing support from suburban women, also criticized the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of Covid-19. Trump told the women in the crowd of thousands in Lansing: "We're getting your husbands back to work, and everybody wants it and the cure can never be worse than the problem itself." The comments came as part of criticism of the state's governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer. The crowd also chanted, "Lock her up!" Trump took credit for the actions of federal law enforcement in disrupting an alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer, while seemingly raising questions about the seriousness of the threat. "It was our people that helped her out with her problem," Trump says. "And we'll have to see if it's a problem. Right? People are entitled to say, 'Maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn't.'"







Texas Supreme Court upholds governor's order for one ballot drop-off site per county The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld Gov. Greg Abbott's order limiting counties to one drop-off site for absentee ballots, dealing a blow to Democrats and voting rights groups that won a temporary injunction blocking the mandate. "The Governor's October Proclamation provides Texas voters more ways to vote in the November 3 election than does the Election Code. It does not disenfranchise anyone," the court said in its ruling. "The plaintiffs have not established a probable right to an injunction blocking the October Proclamation. As a result, they were not entitled to a temporary injunction, and the trial court erred in granting that relief. The judgment of the court of appeals is reversed, and the temporary injunction issued by the trial court is dissolved." Democrats and voting rights groups said Abbott's Oct. 1 order, which allowed for only one absentee ballot drop off location for every county regardless of its size, amounted to voter suppression because the order would affect the state's largest cities, such as Houston, some of which are Democratic strongholds. Click here for the full story







Trump campaign website hacked President Trump's campaign website appeared to fall victim to hackers on Tuesday night. "This site was seized," read a message that was briefly posted on a page at donaldjtrump.com. The "world has had enough of the fake news spreaded daily" by the president, the message continued. The message said it had information that "discredits" the president and his family, and demanded cryptocurrency to either release or withhold the information. A screengrab of www.donaldjtrump.com The site then appeared to go offline soon after, and was restored minus the hacked message a short time later. A spokesman for the Trump campaign, Tim Murtaugh, said the "website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack. There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored." Click here for the full story







Judge stops Election Day gun ban near Michigan polling sites A judge on Tuesday blocked a ban on the open display of guns near Michigan polling places on Election Day, agreeing with critics who said a Democratic secretary of state failed to follow state law with her sudden order. Gun-rights groups accused Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson of exceeding her authority in banning people from openly carrying guns within 100 feet of voting sites. She acted after authorities recently busted up an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. But Benson failed to go through a formal rule-making process required under state law, Judge Christopher Murray said. Compliance "is no mere procedural nicety," Murray said. "Instead, our appellate courts have repeatedly emphasized the importance of the democratic principles embodied in the (law), which requires notice and an opportunity to be heard on the subject under consideration."







South Carolina cannot reject ballots due to mismatched signatures, judge rules A federal judge in South Carolina ruled Tuesday that local election boards cannot reject voters' absentee ballots on the basis of mismatched signatures and must review and reprocess previously rejected ballots for the upcoming general election. The temporary injunction comes after a recent survey by the South Carolina State Election Commission discovered a handful of county election boards were conducting signature matching on ballots, though the state has no laws, rules or regulations on the practice. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel of Charleston wrote Tuesday that counties that wish to continue matching signatures on absentee ballots must seek approval of the court first. Voter outreach groups filed the lawsuit earlier this month, as the significant number of first-time absentee voters this election has brought due process issues to the forefront, said Christe McCoy-Lawrence, co-president of the League of Women Voters' South Carolina chapter. The suit sought a permanent procedure for elections officials to notify voters and allow them to fix ballots with signature issues. "This decision is a significant win for voter confidence in a year when the COVID-19 pandemic has upended our elections with rule changes, delays and massive surges in mail voting," McCoy-Lawrence said in a statement. "This ruling erases the uncertainty voters might feel about whether their absentee ballot signature may not exactly match a previous one on record."







Hotels are amping up their 'Painkiller' perks for Election Night Election Day, and perhaps the days and weeks to follow, may be especially tense this year for a myriad of reasons. To help ease the stress but still mark the day, some hotels and restaurants are offering discounts and perks for overnight guests and complimentary cocktails for those who have proof that they have voted. Some hotels, and at least one museum, are even turning their lobbies and rooftops into polling stations. Some hotels around the country are turning ballrooms, rooftops and other large spaces into polling places where citizens can cast a vote or drop off a mailed ballot — all with adequate social distance. The Crossroads Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri, is offering a "Not at a Crossroads" package on Nov. 3 to guests who show proof of voting. Perks for overnight guests include CBD gummies, "Painkiller" cocktails and a variety of candies and snacks. Click here for the full story.






