The presidential race is heading west on Wednesday to court voters in the crucial state of Arizona, a swing state where Covid-19 woes could spell trouble for President Donald Trump.
Trump is holding two afternoon rallies in Bullhead City and Goodyear. Joe Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is visiting Phoenix and Tucson.
Stories we're following today:
—Biden brings closing message to historically red Georgia
—Do voters care about a Senate race sexting scandal?
—Latest polls from battleground states and more
—Plan your vote here
—The road to 270: How Biden or Trump could win
Latest updates below:
Live Blog
Democratic presidential effort poised to outspend Republicans in race's final days
President Trump's campaign looks to be heavily outspent on TV and radio ads in the final six days ahead of Election Day.
Trump's campaign has $10.1 million booked on television and radio between Wednesday and Election Day, compared to Biden's $46.9 million, according to Advertising Analytics, an ad-tracking firm.
The president can still count on a big assist from the Republican National Committee, which is spending another $12.6 million in key swing states, and from outside groups set to spend tens of millions more.
But when all aligned outside groups are combined with the campaign's future spending, Democrats are set to outspend Republicans $93.4 million to $40.7 million on the presidential ad airwaves in the closing days.