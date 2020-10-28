Obama takes hard swings at Trump while campaigning in Florida

SEE NEW POSTS

Trump to suburban women: 'We're getting your husbands back to work' President Donald Trump has a new message to suburban women as he campaigns in Michigan: "We're getting your husbands back to work." Trump, who polls show has diminishing support from suburban women, also criticized the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of Covid-19. He told women in the crowd of thousands in Lansing: "We're getting your husbands back to work, and everybody wants it and the cure can never be worse than the problem itself." The comments came as part of criticism of the state's governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer. The crowd also chanted, "Lock her up!" Trump took credit for the actions of federal law enforcement in disrupting an alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer, while seemingly raising questions about the seriousness of the threat. "It was our people that helped her out with her problem," Trump says. "And we'll have to see if it's a problem. Right? People are entitled to say, 'Maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn't.'"







Trump campaign website hacked President Donald Trump's campaign website appeared to fall victim to hackers on Tuesday night. "This site was seized," read a message that was briefly posted on a page at donaldjtrump.com. The "world has had enough of the fake news spreaded daily" by the president, the message continued. The message said it had information that "discredits" the president and his family, and demanded cryptocurrency to either release or withhold the information. A screengrab of www.donaldjtrump.com The site then appeared to go offline soon after, and was restored minus the hacked message a short time later. A spokesman for the Trump campaign, Tim Murtaugh, said, "The website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack. There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored." Click here for the full story.







North Carolina's Senate race hit with a sexting scandal and a Covid diagnosis. Do voters care? Sen. Thom Tillis has had a busy week. The first-term Republican senator voted to confirm a new Supreme Court Justice, campaigned with Vice President Mike Pence, gave several rounds of media interviews and announced a packed schedule of events in the final days of his re-election bid. Tillis' Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, rocked by weeks of controversy, has been a bit harder to find. His last scheduled interview was several weeks ago, and journalists requesting sitdowns say they're finding their calls unreturned. While he's still speaking to voters, many events are entirely virtual, and local reporters complain his campaign is no longer sending out schedules to the media. And yet his campaign, pivotal in determining who controls the chamber, is still seen as one of the Democrats' best chances to flip a Senate seat this year. Tillis announced he tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2 after attending a White House event for Amy Coney Barrett. That same day, Cunningham, a married father of two and an officer in the Army Reserve who has centered his campaign on his character, was caught in a sexting scandal and later admitted to having an extramarital relationship. Click here for the full story.







Texas Supreme Court upholds governor's order for one ballot drop-off site per county The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld Gov. Greg Abbott's order limiting counties to one drop-off site for absentee ballots, dealing a blow to Democrats and voting rights groups that won a temporary injunction blocking the mandate. "The Governor's October Proclamation provides Texas voters more ways to vote in the November 3 election than does the Election Code. It does not disenfranchise anyone," the court said in its ruling. Democrats and voting rights groups said Abbott's Oct. 1 order, which allowed for only one absentee ballot drop off location for every county regardless of its size, amounted to voter suppression because the order would affect the state's largest cities, such as Houston, some of which are Democratic strongholds. Click here for the full story.







Trump stumps in Nebraska, pleads: 'Get the heck out and vote' President Donald Trump stumped in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday, urging his supporters to vote while slamming Joe Biden with familiar attacks regarding the economy and the coronavirus pandemic. "I am standing here, freezing — I ask you one little favor," Trump told the crowd. "Get the heck out and vote." Trump is trailing in national polls but is ahead in Nebraska. At the rally, he blasted Biden for the size of his rallies and also hit former President Barack Obama. "They are trying to figure out like if Trump is getting these crowds and Biden is getting like 12 people, you know the circles. He fills in the circles," Trump said. He went on to claim that the coronavirus is not the reason for small numbers of people attending Biden's in-person events. "That's not the reason, okay? That's not the reason. It's a hell of an excuse but it's not the reason," Trump said. Trump is spending time in the final stretch of the campaign in Nebraska because if the Electoral College is down to a single vote to the winning 270, unlike most states, which use a winner-takes-all system, Nebraska divides its Electoral College votes. It gives two to the winner of the statewide vote and one to the winner of each congressional district. Maine, where Trump has also spent time in the final days, has the same system.






