How to track your ballot after mail-in voting

North Carolina's Senate race hit with a sexting scandal and a Covid diagnosis. Do voters care? Sen. Thom Tillis has had a busy week. The first-term Republican senator voted to confirm a new Supreme Court Justice, campaigned with Vice President Mike Pence, gave several rounds of media interviews and announced a packed schedule of events in the final days of his re-election bid. Tillis' Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, rocked by weeks of controversy, has been a bit harder to find. His last scheduled interview was several weeks ago, and journalists requesting sitdowns say they're finding their calls unreturned. While he's still speaking to voters, many events are entirely virtual, and local reporters complain his campaign is no longer sending out schedules to the media. And yet his campaign, pivotal in determining who controls the chamber, is still seen as one of the Democrats' best chances to flip a Senate seat this year. Tillis announced he tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2 after attending a White House event for Amy Coney Barrett. That same day, Cunningham, a married father of two and an officer in the Army Reserve who has centered his campaign on his character, was caught in a sexting scandal and later admitted to having an extramarital relationship. Click here for the full story.







Texas Supreme Court upholds governor's order for one ballot drop-off site per county The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld Gov. Greg Abbott's order limiting counties to one drop-off site for absentee ballots, dealing a blow to Democrats and voting rights groups that won a temporary injunction blocking the mandate. "The Governor's October Proclamation provides Texas voters more ways to vote in the November 3 election than does the Election Code. It does not disenfranchise anyone," the court said in its ruling. Democrats and voting rights groups said Abbott's Oct. 1 order, which allowed for only one absentee ballot drop off location for every county regardless of its size, amounted to voter suppression because the order would affect the state's largest cities, such as Houston, some of which are Democratic strongholds. Click here for the full story.







Trump stumps in Nebraska, pleads: 'Get the heck out and vote' President Donald Trump stumped in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday, urging his supporters to vote while slamming Joe Biden with familiar attacks regarding the economy and the coronavirus pandemic. "I am standing here, freezing — I ask you one little favor," Trump told the crowd. "Get the heck out and vote." Trump is trailing in national polls but is ahead in Nebraska. At the rally, he blasted Biden for the size of his rallies and also hit former President Barack Obama. "They are trying to figure out like if Trump is getting these crowds and Biden is getting like 12 people, you know the circles. He fills in the circles," Trump said. He went on to claim that the coronavirus is not the reason for small numbers of people attending Biden's in-person events. "That's not the reason, okay? That's not the reason. It's a hell of an excuse but it's not the reason," Trump said. Trump is spending time in the final stretch of the campaign in Nebraska because if the Electoral College is down to a single vote to the winning 270, unlike most states, which use a winner-takes-all system, Nebraska divides its Electoral College votes. It gives two to the winner of the statewide vote and one to the winner of each congressional district. Maine, where Trump has also spent time in the final days, has the same system.






