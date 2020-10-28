SEE NEW POSTS

Tenacious D features Buttigieg and Warren in 'Rocky Horror' 'Time Warp' vote video The band Tenacious D — known for their comedic rock songs — released an election-focused cover of the song "Time Warp" from the musical "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." The video encourages viewers to vote and includes a line up of celebrities and political figures, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Share this -







Hundreds of Trump supporters stuck on freezing cold Omaha airfield after rally Hundreds of President Donald Trump supporters were left in the freezing cold for hours after a rally at an airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday night, with some walking around three miles to waiting buses and others being taken away in ambulances. Many of those at the rally at the Eppley Airfield faced hours in long lines to get in and clogged parking lots and busy crowds to get out, hours after his Air Force One departed around 9 p.m. Crowds cleared about 12:30 a.m. According to dispatches from Omaha Police department, recorded by radio communications platform, Broadcastify, at least 30 people including the elderly, an electric wheelchair user and a family with small children were among those requiring medical attention after hours of waiting in the cold at the rally at the Eppley Airfield. Continue reading on NBCNews.com. Share this -







Poll: Biden leads Trump in Michigan, Wisconsin Biden leads Trump in both Michigan and Wisconsin, according to Washington Post-ABC News polls released Wednesday. The surveys found that Biden leads Trump by 7 percentage points in Michigan, 51 percent to 44 percent. In Wisconsin, 57 percent said that they support Biden compared to 47 percent who back Trump. The president narrowly carried both states in the 2016 presidential election. The poll also found that more than half of registered voters in both states trust Biden more than Trump to handle the coronavirus pandemic. Share this -







Trump to suburban women: 'We're getting your husbands back to work' President Donald Trump has a new message to suburban women as he campaigns in Michigan: "We're getting your husbands back to work." Trump, who polls show has diminishing support from suburban women, also criticized the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of Covid-19. He told women in the crowd of thousands in Lansing: "We’re getting your husbands back to work, and everybody wants it and the cure can never be worse than the problem itself." The comments came as part of criticism of the state’s governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer. The crowd also chanted, “Lock her up!” Trump took credit for the actions of federal law enforcement in disrupting an alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer, while seemingly raising questions about the seriousness of the threat. “It was our people that helped her out with her problem,” Trump says. “And we’ll have to see if it’s a problem. Right? People are entitled to say, ‘Maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn’t.’” Share this -







Trump campaign website hacked President Donald Trump's campaign website appeared to fall victim to hackers on Tuesday night. "This site was seized," read a message that was briefly posted on a page at donaldjtrump.com. The "world has had enough of the fake news spreaded daily" by the president, the message continued. The message said it had information that "discredits" the president and his family, and demanded cryptocurrency to either release or withhold the information. A screengrab of www.donaldjtrump.com The site then appeared to go offline soon after, and was restored minus the hacked message a short time later. A spokesman for the Trump campaign, Tim Murtaugh, said, "The website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack. There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored." Click here for the full story. Share this -







North Carolina's Senate race hit with a sexting scandal and a Covid diagnosis. Do voters care? Sen. Thom Tillis has had a busy week. The first-term Republican senator voted to confirm a new Supreme Court Justice, campaigned with Vice President Mike Pence, gave several rounds of media interviews and announced a packed schedule of events in the final days of his re-election bid. Tillis' Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, rocked by weeks of controversy, has been a bit harder to find. His last scheduled interview was several weeks ago, and journalists requesting sitdowns say they're finding their calls unreturned. While he's still speaking to voters, many events are entirely virtual, and local reporters complain his campaign is no longer sending out schedules to the media. And yet his campaign, pivotal in determining who controls the chamber, is still seen as one of the Democrats' best chances to flip a Senate seat this year. Tillis announced he tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2 after attending a White House event for Amy Coney Barrett. That same day, Cunningham, a married father of two and an officer in the Army Reserve who has centered his campaign on his character, was caught in a sexting scandal and later admitted to having an extramarital relationship. Click here for the full story. Share this -







Texas Supreme Court upholds governor's order for one ballot drop-off site per county The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld Gov. Greg Abbott's order limiting counties to one drop-off site for absentee ballots, dealing a blow to Democrats and voting rights groups that won a temporary injunction blocking the mandate. "The Governor's October Proclamation provides Texas voters more ways to vote in the November 3 election than does the Election Code. It does not disenfranchise anyone," the court said in its ruling. Democrats and voting rights groups said Abbott's Oct. 1 order, which allowed for only one absentee ballot drop off location for every county regardless of its size, amounted to voter suppression because the order would affect the state's largest cities, such as Houston, some of which are Democratic strongholds. Click here for the full story. Share this -





