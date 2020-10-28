Young voters in swing states are a big part of the early surge. That could boost Biden

SEE NEW POSTS

First Read: Biden is vastly outspending Trump in the final week No, the Trump campaign isn’t broke. But it sure is facing a significant cash crunch in the final days of the 2020 race. Trump's campaign has $10.1 million booked on television and radio ads between Wednesday and Election Day, compared to Biden's $50 million, according to Advertising Analytics, per NBC’s Ben Kamisar. The president can still count on a big assist from the Republican National Committee, which is spending another $12.6 million in key swing states like Florida, as well as from outside groups set to spend tens of millions more. Continue reading on NBCNews.com. Share this -







In battleground states, Trump grapples with a surging foe: The coronavirus President Donald Trump at a rally Tuesday in Lansing, Mich. Evan Vucci / AP LANSING, Mich. — President Donald Trump's campaign stops on Tuesday read like a rundown of some of the nation's top coronavirus hot spots. There was Wisconsin, where the rate of positive tests has passed 25 percent. Nebraska, where health officials are reporting the highest number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. And Michigan, where the number of cases has nearly doubled in recent weeks, and some medical facilities are nearing capacity amid the surge in new infections. But at the campaign events themselves, and at similar rallies over the presidential race's waning days, the surging numbers haven't been the coronavirus issue on which he has appeared most focused. Continue reading on NBCNews.com. Share this -







Tenacious D features Buttigieg and Warren in 'Rocky Horror' 'Time Warp' vote video The band Tenacious D — known for their comedic rock songs — released an election-focused cover of the song "Time Warp" from the musical "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." The video encourages viewers to vote and includes a line up of celebrities and political figures, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Share this -







Hundreds of Trump supporters stuck on freezing cold Omaha airfield after rally Hundreds of President Donald Trump supporters were left in the freezing cold for hours after a rally at an airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday night, with some walking around three miles to waiting buses and others being taken away in ambulances. Many of those at the rally at the Eppley Airfield faced hours in long lines to get in and clogged parking lots and busy crowds to get out, hours after his Air Force One departed around 9 p.m. Crowds cleared about 12:30 a.m. According to dispatches from Omaha Police department, recorded by radio communications platform, Broadcastify, at least 30 people including the elderly, an electric wheelchair user and a family with small children were among those requiring medical attention after hours of waiting in the cold at the rally at the Eppley Airfield. Continue reading on NBCNews.com. Share this -







Poll: Biden leads Trump in Michigan, Wisconsin Biden leads Trump in both Michigan and Wisconsin, according to Washington Post-ABC News polls released Wednesday. The surveys found that Biden leads Trump by 7 percentage points in Michigan, 51 percent to 44 percent. In Wisconsin, 57 percent said that they support Biden compared to 47 percent who back Trump. The president narrowly carried both states in the 2016 presidential election. The poll also found that more than half of registered voters in both states trust Biden more than Trump to handle the coronavirus pandemic. Share this -







Trump to suburban women: 'We're getting your husbands back to work' President Donald Trump has a new message to suburban women as he campaigns in Michigan: "We're getting your husbands back to work." Trump, who polls show has diminishing support from suburban women, also criticized the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of Covid-19. He told women in the crowd of thousands in Lansing: "We’re getting your husbands back to work, and everybody wants it and the cure can never be worse than the problem itself." The comments came as part of criticism of the state’s governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer. The crowd also chanted, “Lock her up!” Trump took credit for the actions of federal law enforcement in disrupting an alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer, while seemingly raising questions about the seriousness of the threat. “It was our people that helped her out with her problem,” Trump says. “And we’ll have to see if it’s a problem. Right? People are entitled to say, ‘Maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn’t.’” Share this -





