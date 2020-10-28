The presidential race is heading west on Wednesday to court voters in the crucial state of Arizona, a swing state where Covid-19 woes could spell trouble for President Donald Trump.
Trump is holding two afternoon rallies in Bullhead City and Goodyear. Joe Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is visiting Phoenix and Tucson.
TikTok follows Facebook and Twitter, will limit premature claims of victory
Save those lip syncs of "We Are the Champions."
TikTok announced on Wednesday that it will be working with fact checkers to reduce the "discoverability" of clips that claim victory before a Trump or Biden is declared the victor by The Associated Press.
The move follows similar precautions put in place by Facebook and Twitter that are part of efforts to limit the spread of misinformation about the outcome of the election.
"Out of an abundance of caution, if claims can't be verified or fact-checking is inconclusive, we'll limit distribution of the content," Eric Han, head of safety for TikTok US, wrote in a blog post. "We'll also add a banner pointing viewers to our election guide on content with unverifiable claims about voting, premature declarations of victory, or attempts to dissuade people from voting by exploiting COVID-19 as a voter suppression tactic."
The president has repeatedly cast doubt on the election and pushed misleading information, including saying that recently that the U.S. must have the "final total" of votes on Nov 3. Votes are always counted well after Nov. 3, with election results certified by by states weeks later.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joins "TODAY" to discuss President Trump's comments during a campaign stop in Allentown that questioned the voting process in the state.
Young voters in swing states are a big part of the early surge. That could boost Biden
Younger Americans are voting early in droves this cycle, far outpacing their pre-Election Day turnout in several key swing states at this time in 2016.
So far, voters ages 18 to 29 have cast more than 6 million early votes, according to data from NBC News Decision Desk/Target Smart, a Democratic political data firm. Four years ago at the same time, the number was about 2 million.
The increase is visible in states such as Ohio, Texas, Georgia, Florida and North Carolina — swing states that saw substantial early voting last time around.
With just six days until Election Day, President Trump and Joe Biden are hitting key battleground states hard while voters head to the polls early in record numbers. NBC White House correspondent Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.
First Read: Biden is vastly outspending Trump in the final week
No, the Trump campaign isn’t broke. But it sure is facing a significant cash crunch in the final days of the 2020 race.
Trump's campaign has $10.1 million booked on television and radio ads between Wednesday and Election Day, compared to Biden's $50 million, according to Advertising Analytics, per NBC’s Ben Kamisar.
The president can still count on a big assist from the Republican National Committee, which is spending another $12.6 million in key swing states like Florida, as well as from outside groups set to spend tens of millions more.
In battleground states, Trump grapples with a surging foe: The coronavirus
LANSING, Mich. — President Donald Trump's campaign stops on Tuesday read like a rundown of some of the nation's top coronavirus hot spots.
There was Wisconsin, where the rate of positive tests has passed 25 percent. Nebraska, where health officials are reporting the highest number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. And Michigan, where the number of cases has nearly doubled in recent weeks, and some medical facilities are nearing capacity amid the surge in new infections.
But at the campaign events themselves, and at similar rallies over the presidential race's waning days, the surging numbers haven't been the coronavirus issue on which he has appeared most focused.
Tenacious D features Buttigieg and Warren in 'Rocky Horror' 'Time Warp' vote video
The band Tenacious D — known for their comedic rock songs — released an election-focused cover of the song "Time Warp" from the musical "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."
The video encourages viewers to vote and includes a line up of celebrities and political figures, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Hundreds of Trump supporters stuck on freezing cold Omaha airfield after rally
Hundreds of President Donald Trump supporters were left in the freezing cold for hours after a rally at an airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday night, with some walking around three miles to waiting buses and others being taken away in ambulances.
Many of those at the rally at the Eppley Airfield faced hours in long lines to get in and clogged parking lots and busy crowds to get out, hours after his Air Force One departed around 9 p.m. Crowds cleared about 12:30 a.m.
According to dispatches from Omaha Police department, recorded by radio communications platform, Broadcastify, at least 30 people including the elderly, an electric wheelchair user and a family with small children were among those requiring medical attention after hours of waiting in the cold at the rally at the Eppley Airfield.
Poll: Biden leads Trump in Michigan, Wisconsin
Biden leads Trump in both Michigan and Wisconsin, according to Washington Post-ABC News polls released Wednesday.
The surveys found that Biden leads Trump by 7 percentage points in Michigan, 51 percent to 44 percent. In Wisconsin, 57 percent said that they support Biden compared to 47 percent who back Trump.
The president narrowly carried both states in the 2016 presidential election.
The poll also found that more than half of registered voters in both states trust Biden more than Trump to handle the coronavirus pandemic.
Obama takes hard swings at Trump while campaigning in Florida
Trump to suburban women: 'We're getting your husbands back to work'
President Donald Trump has a new message to suburban women as he campaigns in Michigan: "We're getting your husbands back to work."
Trump, who polls show has diminishing support from suburban women, also criticized the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of Covid-19.
He told women in the crowd of thousands in Lansing: "We’re getting your husbands back to work, and everybody wants it and the cure can never be worse than the problem itself."
The comments came as part of criticism of the state’s governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer. The crowd also chanted, “Lock her up!”
Trump took credit for the actions of federal law enforcement in disrupting an alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer, while seemingly raising questions about the seriousness of the threat.
“It was our people that helped her out with her problem,” Trump says. “And we’ll have to see if it’s a problem. Right? People are entitled to say, ‘Maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn’t.’”