In the final 48 hours of his campaign, Trump plans to hold 11 rallies

Trump will attempt to hold 11 rallies in several key states in the final 48 hours before Election Day, according to a campaign official.

Trump is expected to spend the majority of his time in Pennsylvania, Florida and North Carolina — although a final schedule hasn’t been set. According to the campaign official, the strategy is to have him in as many places as possible.

His campaign announced Wednesday that he’ll appear at events on Friday in Michigan and Minnesota and in Wisconsin, where Biden will also be campaigning on that day.

Trump is being vastly outspent by Biden in battleground states. And for most of the summer and early fall, Trump was unable to hold in-person campaign rallies because of the ongoing pandemic, denying him his primary tool to counter being outspent.

Advisers have told Trump they think he can potentially bump up his vote by half a percentage point to a full point by demonstrating “effort” and “energy” with so many events in the final days. Since the president's return to the campaign trail, he’s done 26 large events.