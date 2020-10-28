SEE NEW POSTS

Biden hammers Trump over Covid-related consequences of gutting Affordable Care Act Joe Biden on Wednesday drilled down on President Trump over his attempted gutting of the Affordable Care Act, saying that the law's dismantling would result in thousands of people who'd been sickened with Covid-19 also, possibly, not being able to have access to insurance or a free vaccine Referring to the Trump administration's efforts to ask the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act, Biden said Trump "is on a single mind crusade to strip Americans of their healthcare." "That would only create another enormous crisis in the public health system," he said during a brief speech to reporters in Wilmington, Delaware. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on Nov. 10 in a case challenging the health care law. "If you have diabetes, asthma, or even complications from COVID-19, you're going to lose the protection," Biden said, noting also Obamacare mandates that insurers cover many vaccines. "Overturning the ACA can mean the people have to pay to get a COVID-19 vaccine, once it's available."







Democratic Senate candidates have ad spending advantage in nearly every competitive race Democratic Senate candidates have outspent Republicans in TV and radio ad spending in nearly every competitive Senate race, according to data from Advertising Analytics. In Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, one Georgia seat, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas the Democratic challenger or incumbent has outspent the Republican on TV and radio ads. The only race where Republicans have outspent Democrats is the special election in Georgia which features two Republican candidates, Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins, and just one chief Democratic candidate, Rev. Raphael Warnock. Read more here.







Obama to join Biden in Michigan on Saturday Obama will join Biden on the campaign trail at a stop in Michigan this Saturday. The former president has made solo campaign appearances in Orlando and Pennsylvania this past week on behalf of the Democratic nominee. Saturday's event will be the first time since Biden won the nomination that the former running mates campaigned in-person together.







Georgia poll: Biden holds lead among registered voters Joe Biden leads with 50 percent in a new poll of Georgia registered voters by Monmouth University, compared to Trump who was supported by 45 percent of voters. Georgia has consistently voted for Republicans in recent elections, but polling this year has shown a tight race. Biden campaigned there on Tuesday. According to Monmouth, over half of Georgia's registered voters have already cast their ballots. While Biden leads amongst those who have already voted, Trump is still expected to win the election day vote. Democrats are also gaining traction in the state's Senate races. The Republican incumbent David Perdue has lost his advantage to Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff. A major shift from just a month ago where Perdue was holding a solid 5 percentage point lead. The state's other Senate seat will be decided by special election, where again Democrats are holding a lead with candidate Raphael Warnock. The poll of 504 registered voters was conducted Oct. 23 to 27 and has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.







NYC-based organization helps senior citizens travel to early voting sites A NYC-based organization is working to help transport senior citizens to early voting sites in Harlem this week. The Harlem-based community group solutionsNOW launched their "Seniors to the Polls" initiative as a way to make sure senior citizens could safely vote amid the pandemic. "Now more than ever, we know the importance of voting or not voting and what that can lead to," Erin Ruby, a co-founder of the group, told NBC News, adding, "We don't want physical access to be a barrier to vote." "Seniors to the polls" volunteers and voters stand outside an early voting site in the Harlem neighborhood of New York on Oct. 28, 2020. Courtesy solutionsNOW The organization is providing free shuttle buses to bring senior citizens who are living at various developments in the area to the early polling sites. Volunteers will be riding on the buses with the seniors, who will be socially distanced, to assist them in getting on and off, as well as standing in lines as placeholders for those who are unable to stand outside in the cold for long periods of time. The organization will also offer free transportation to senior citizens in the area on Election Day.







Ernst's Democratic challenger pauses RV tour because of Covid-19 contact The campaign for Democratic Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield in Iowa announced Wednesday that it was temporarily pausing its RV tour because several staffers came into contact with a person last week who tested positive for Covid-19. Communications Director Sam Newton said in a statement that the campaign was pausing events including the ones scheduled for Wednesday. Greenfield is in a tight race against incumbent GOP Sen. Joni Ernst. "Theresa regularly gets tested for COVID-19 and recently tested negative, but she's getting tested again to be safe. She is eager to get back on her GOTV tour once we get test results and we're absolutely certain it's safe to do so, which is hopefully very soon," he said.







Voting history of Detroit woman, 103, dates back to FDR Talu Massey, who voted for FDR and JFK, is seen at her home in Detroit on Oct. 27. Paul Sancya / AP DETROIT — Talu Massey is among the millions of Americans who voted before Nov. 3, resulting in record-breaking early turnout. But it's far from the Detroit resident's first election. Very far. She voted for FDR, after all. The 103-year-old is proud of her lengthy voting record, saying it's every citizen's "civic duty" to take part in the process. Massey voted absentee in September, eight decades after she cast her first presidential ballot — for President Franklin D. Roosevelt. "I don't remember whether I made each election, but I have been constantly voting," said Massey, who was born in Birmingham, Ala., in 1917. She moved to Detroit as an infant and has been a resident of the Motor City for 102 of her years, during which she voted for a host of Democrats, including John F. Kennedy, Barack Obama and now Joe Biden. Massey recently made an appearance in a music video entitled "I Have a Right to Vote" that seeks to educate citizens about the hard-earned right to vote. The four-minute video features "Hamilton" original cast member Christopher Jackson, actors Billy Porter and Hill Harper and others reciting the words of voting-rights icons such as John Lewis and Frederick Douglass. Massey shows up just after tennis great Billie Jean King repeats the words of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Massey, a retiree who worked for the federal government, is a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Her secret to long life: "I didn't miss having fun growing up. I played a lot of sports. Clean living," she said.







Group launches $1 million push to get Democrats to tell their friends to vote Vote Tripling, a nonprofit that tries to increase voter turnout by having people contact their friends, is launching a $1 million program ahead of Election Day, the group told NBC News. The goal is to text roughly 4 million Democrats in 24 states with competitive races, targeting those who already cast early ballots and therefore are unlikely to be the subject of outreach from campaigns. The group is a progressive behavioral innovation lab that designs, tests and scales behavioral science-based voter turnout tactics. Their push for "vote tripling" will ask volunteers to text three friends and remind them to vote, hoping to inspire those who aren't already engaged in the election. The hope is that the contact tree will grow. "What is found, study after study, is that the very best way to get someone to vote is for them to be encouraged by one of their friends," said Robert Reynolds, founder of VoteTripling.org. "This type of friend-to-friend engagement affirms the true, sincere power people have to motivate others to vote. Unlike other forms of mobilization, this doesn't feel like a chore to voters: they like being asked to do it." The group's trial runs have found that "vote tripling" boosts turnout and scales faster than other friend-to-friend voter turnout tactics. In the 2018 midterms, Vote Tripling worked with 26 Democratic campaigns to get out the vote, enlisting over 18,000 volunteers.






