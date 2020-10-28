SEE NEW POSTS

Businesses near the White House board up ahead of Election Day Workers add protective wood boards to the windows of a Wells Fargo bank, a CVS store and the McPherson Building on Wednesday as they prepare for possible demonstrations following next week's presidential election. Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images Share this -







Pennsylvania election officials ordered to keep late mail ballots separate WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania officials have notified the U.S. Supreme Court that the Secretary of the Commonwealth issued guidance to county boards of election directing them “to securely segregate all mail-in and civilian absentee ballots received between 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, from all other voted ballots.” The cutoff under Pennsylvania law for receiving mail in ballots to count is 8 p.m. A state Supreme Court ruling extended that to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 but that extension is under court challenge. Republicans are asking the Supreme Court to declare that order unconstitutional. Republicans asked that, at a minimum, late ballots be kept separate. The state took the action today on its own. Share this -







Florida man arrested for allegedly altering governor's voter registration online Police in Florida have arrested a man they say changed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's address in the state's voter registration database. DeSantis noticed when he tried to vote in person Monday and was told by a poll worker his address had been changed by an unknown party, according to a report from the Collier County Sherriff's office. The internet protocol address used to make the change helped police track down the suspect, a 20-year-old Floridian who had recently Googled DeSantis's Wikipedia page for his age so that he could make the change, the report said. Florida voters whose addresses appear wrong when they go to vote can still cast a provisional ballot. Share this -







305,000 unregistered Asian American swing state voters still have time to register, study finds Thousands of eligible Asian American voters in seven crucial swing states could define the course of the 2020 election if they utilize the same-day voter registration options available to them. The Research group New American Economy found that there were almost 305,000 currently unregistered Asian Americans living across the seven states in question. Three of the biggest populations live in Nevada (77,400), Michigan (63,800) and Minnesota (58,700). The study found that because seven out of 13 swing states have same-day registration, Asian immigrants and other potential voters of color in those areas would have an outsize influence on the outcome of the Nov. 3 presidential contest if they decide to head to the polls. New American Economy defined the swing states with same-day registration available as Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin. Read more here. Share this -







Biden hammers Trump over Covid-related consequences of gutting Affordable Care Act Joe Biden on Wednesday drilled down on President Trump over his attempted gutting of the Affordable Care Act, saying that the law’s dismantling would result in thousands of people who'd been sickened with Covid-19 also, possibly, not being able to have access to insurance or a free vaccine Referring to the Trump administration’s efforts to ask the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act, Biden said Trump "is on a single mind crusade to strip Americans of their healthcare." "That would only create another enormous crisis in the public health system," he said during a brief speech to reporters in Wilmington, Delaware. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on Nov. 10 in a case challenging the health care law. "If you have diabetes, asthma, or even complications from COVID-19, you're going to lose the protection," Biden said, noting also Obamacare mandates that insurers cover many vaccines. "Overturning the ACA can mean the people have to pay to get a COVID-19 vaccine, once it's available." Share this -







Democratic Senate candidates have ad spending advantage in nearly every competitive race Democratic Senate candidates have outspent Republicans in TV and radio ad spending in nearly every competitive Senate race, according to data from Advertising Analytics. In Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, one Georgia seat, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas the Democratic challenger or incumbent has outspent the Republican on TV and radio ads. The only race where Republicans have outspent Democrats is the special election in Georgia which features two Republican candidates, Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins, and just one chief Democratic candidate, Rev. Raphael Warnock. Read more here. Share this -







Obama to join Biden in Michigan on Saturday Obama will join Biden on the campaign trail at a stop in Michigan this Saturday. The former president has made solo campaign appearances in Orlando and Pennsylvania this past week on behalf of the Democratic nominee. Saturday's event will be the first time since Biden won the nomination that the former running mates campaigned in-person together. Share this -







Georgia poll: Biden holds lead among registered voters Joe Biden leads with 50 percent in a new poll of Georgia registered voters by Monmouth University, compared to Trump who was supported by 45 percent of voters. Georgia has consistently voted for Republicans in recent elections, but polling this year has shown a tight race. Biden campaigned there on Tuesday. According to Monmouth, over half of Georgia’s registered voters have already cast their ballots. While Biden leads amongst those who have already voted, Trump is still expected to win the election day vote. Democrats are also gaining traction in the state’s Senate races. The Republican incumbent David Perdue has lost his advantage to Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff. A major shift from just a month ago where Perdue was holding a solid 5 percentage point lead. The state’s other Senate seat will be decided by special election, where again Democrats are holding a lead with candidate Raphael Warnock. The poll of 504 registered voters was conducted Oct. 23 to 27 and has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points. Share this -





