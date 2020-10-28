SEE NEW POSTS

Maryland man arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask at polling place, sheriff says A Maryland man faces charges after refusing to wear a mask at an early voting site after election workers and law enforcement asked him to put a mask on or leave, authorities said. Daniel Swain, 52, was charged Monday with violation of the governor's orders and trespassing charge after refusing to leave a voting site or comply with the location's mask policy, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan expanded the state's mask order in July, requiring face coverings in most indoor locations and made violation of the order a misdemeanor offense. Deputies were told that the Harford County Board of Elections had a designated area for voters who were unable or unwilling to wear a mask, but that Swain and another man allegedly refused to vote in that area.







Trump returns to law and order attacks on Biden following Philadelphia unrest President Donald Trump responded to the unrest in Philadelphia following a police-involved shooting there Monday by blaming Democratic officials in the state. He said his administration was also looking into the shooting of Walter Wallace, but didn't offer any specifics when asked what he would do to prevent police shootings, particularly those involving the mentally ill. Wallace, whose family said was bipolar and experiencing a mental health crisis, was shot and killed while holding a knife during a confrontation with police. "We are watching it very closely," Trump said of the protests in Philadelphia where there has been looting and injuries. "We're waiting for a call. If they want help we will be there within one hour, we're ready to go within one hour." Before taking questions from reporters, Trump announced several endorsements from local industry groups, including the Nevada Trucking Association and the Retail Association of Nevada. Trump stopped overnight in the state where he stayed at his Trump International Hotel before going to Arizona for two rallies. Trump had no public events in Nevada, where polls show him running behind. Joe Biden had a 6-point lead in the most recent poll.







Businesses near the White House board up ahead of Election Day Workers add protective wood boards to the windows of a Wells Fargo bank, a CVS store and the McPherson Building on Wednesday as they prepare for possible demonstrations following next week's presidential election. Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images







Pennsylvania election officials ordered to keep late mail ballots separate WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania officials have notified the U.S. Supreme Court that the Secretary of the Commonwealth issued guidance to county boards of election directing them "to securely segregate all mail-in and civilian absentee ballots received between 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, from all other voted ballots." The cutoff under Pennsylvania law for receiving mail in ballots to count is 8 p.m. A state Supreme Court ruling extended that to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 but that extension is under court challenge. Republicans are asking the Supreme Court to declare that order unconstitutional. Republicans asked that, at a minimum, late ballots be kept separate. The state took the action today on its own.







Florida man arrested for allegedly altering governor's voter registration online Police in Florida have arrested a man they say changed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's address in the state's voter registration database. DeSantis noticed when he tried to vote in person Monday and was told by a poll worker his address had been changed by an unknown party, according to a report from the Collier County Sherriff's office. The internet protocol address used to make the change helped police track down the suspect, a 20-year-old Floridian who had recently Googled DeSantis's Wikipedia page for his age so that he could make the change, the report said. Florida voters whose addresses appear wrong when they go to vote can still cast a provisional ballot.







305,000 unregistered Asian American swing state voters still have time to register, study finds Thousands of eligible Asian American voters in seven crucial swing states could define the course of the 2020 election if they utilize the same-day voter registration options available to them. The Research group New American Economy found that there were almost 305,000 currently unregistered Asian Americans living across the seven states in question. Three of the biggest populations live in Nevada (77,400), Michigan (63,800) and Minnesota (58,700). The study found that because seven out of 13 swing states have same-day registration, Asian immigrants and other potential voters of color in those areas would have an outsize influence on the outcome of the Nov. 3 presidential contest if they decide to head to the polls. New American Economy defined the swing states with same-day registration available as Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin. Read more here.







Biden hammers Trump over Covid-related consequences of gutting Affordable Care Act Joe Biden on Wednesday drilled down on President Trump over his attempted gutting of the Affordable Care Act, saying that the law's dismantling would result in thousands of people who'd been sickened with Covid-19 also, possibly, not being able to have access to insurance or a free vaccine Referring to the Trump administration's efforts to ask the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act, Biden said Trump "is on a single mind crusade to strip Americans of their healthcare." "That would only create another enormous crisis in the public health system," he said during a brief speech to reporters in Wilmington, Delaware. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on Nov. 10 in a case challenging the health care law. "If you have diabetes, asthma, or even complications from COVID-19, you're going to lose the protection," Biden said, noting also Obamacare mandates that insurers cover many vaccines. "Overturning the ACA can mean the people have to pay to get a COVID-19 vaccine, once it's available."







Democratic Senate candidates have ad spending advantage in nearly every competitive race Democratic Senate candidates have outspent Republicans in TV and radio ad spending in nearly every competitive Senate race, according to data from Advertising Analytics. In Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, one Georgia seat, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas the Democratic challenger or incumbent has outspent the Republican on TV and radio ads. The only race where Republicans have outspent Democrats is the special election in Georgia which features two Republican candidates, Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins, and just one chief Democratic candidate, Rev. Raphael Warnock. Read more here.






