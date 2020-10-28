In Pennsylvania, Obama voters who switched to Trump could hold the key

SEE NEW POSTS

Supreme Court won't immediately consider whether PA can count ballots that arrive after Election Day The U.S. Supreme Court refused Wednesday to take another look, on a lightning fast track, at the issue of late arriving mail ballots in the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania, leaving intact a lower court ruling that said the state must count ballots that arrive up to three days after the election. It was the second time Republicans asked the court to roll back the deadline. They lost Oct. 19 on a 4-4 vote, when the justices denied their request to put a hold on a lower court order extending the deadline. Wednesday's vote was 5-3, with Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch saying the court should have taken the case immediately. Justice Barrett recuses herself from Pennsylvania voting case Oct. 28, 2020 02:57 In trying again, the Republicans apparently hoped that newly appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett's arrival would give them the fifth vote they need to prevail. But she sat this one out, taking no part in the consideration or disposition of the motion. A court spokeswoman said that was "because of the need for a prompt resolution of it and because she has not had time to fully review the parties' filings." Read more here.







Pot candidate upends Minnesota U.S. House race even after his death MINNEAPOLIS — Adam Weeks was never going to win Minnesota's 2nd District seat in Congress, but the deceased Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate has had an outsized effect on the race. His death in September from an apparent accidental fentanyl overdose set off a legal battle over whether the contest should be delayed until February. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that it won't be. Now, according to a published report, Weeks left a voicemail for a friend in which he said he was recruited to the race by Republicans solely to siphon votes away from Democratic Rep. Angie Craig in a competitive suburban-to-rural district south of Minneapolis. The Star Tribune obtained a voicemail that Weeks left for his friend, Joey Hudson, four weeks before Weeks died last month. In the recording, which the newspaper said Hudson gave them, Weeks said Republican operatives approached him in the hopes he'd "pull votes away" from Craig and give an advantage to the "other guy," Tyler Kistner, the GOP-endorsed candidate. A Minnesota GOP spokesman did not immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday. Read more here.







Former DHS official Miles Taylor reveals he is writer of scathing Trump op-ed Miles Taylor, the former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff who stepped forward in August to blast President Trump's leadership, said Wednesday he's "Anonymous," the senior administration official who wrote a scathing op-ed and book about the Trump White House. In a post on Medium entitled "Why I'm no longer Anonymous," Taylor said he wrote the op-ed as a way to get the White House to focus on what he was saying about the danger he thought Trump posed to the country, instead of focusing on him. Read more here.







Face masks required in all Texas polling locations, federal judge rules A federal court judge in San Antonio, Texas, mandated face masks at all state polling locations for all voters, poll workers and poll watchers. U.S. District Court Judge Jason Pulliam struck down Texas Gov. Abbott's order that exempted polling locations from a statewide mask mandate Tuesday night. In his opinion, the judge called Abbott's order a direct violation of the Voting Rights Act because it "creates a discriminatory action against Black and Latino voters." Polling places were among 11 exemptions that Abbott's July 2 executive order granted. Mi Familia Vota, a Latino voting outreach organization, the Texas NAACP and a Texas voter filed a voting rights suit against Abbott and Ruth Hughes, the Texas secretary of state on July 16, which included the mask exemption. Pulliam dismissed the case on Sept. 20 but an appellate court brought it back to court under a separate claim in violation of the Voting Rights Act. Tuesday's ruling comes after a plaintiff's motion for a preliminary injunction. "This is a major victory for democracy," Héctor Sánchez Barba, the executive director and CEO of Mi Familia Vota said in a news release. "Voters should not have to choose between protecting their health and exercising their fundamental right to vote."







Trump jokes about not paying his microphone vendor Trump has had some audio issues at his first campaign rally of the day in Bullhead, Arizona, partly to do the wind. "Whoever did this microphone, don't pay him. You know I have a reputation for not paying. And it's a false reputation," Trump said. "Its probably a RINO that's operating it," Trump joked. Earlier in the event he called RINOs the "lowest form of human life." Trump will host a second rally in Arizona later this afternoon.







Maryland man arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask at polling place, sheriff says A Maryland man faces charges after refusing to wear a mask at an early voting site after election workers and law enforcement asked him to put a mask on or leave, authorities said. Daniel Swain, 52, was charged Monday with violation of the governor's orders and trespassing charge after refusing to leave a voting site or comply with the location's mask policy, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan expanded the state's mask order in July, requiring face coverings in most indoor locations and made violation of the order a misdemeanor offense. Deputies were told that the Harford County Board of Elections had a designated area for voters who were unable or unwilling to wear a mask, but that Swain and another man allegedly refused to vote in that area.






