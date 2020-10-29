President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are holding dueling rallies on Thursday in the key battleground state of Florida, where polls show a virtual tie.
Trump and Biden have events at 1:30 p.m. ET in Tampa and Coconut Creek respectively. Biden will also travel to Tampa later in the day for remarks around 6:30 p.m. ET.
Live Blog
Trump wants credit for 'fastest GDP growth in history.' Here's a reality check.
In the final sprint to Election Day, Trump is gearing up to tout an expected surge in third-quarter economic growth as evidence of "the great American comeback" in the hope of snatching another come-from-behind victory.
The number is projected to be historic: Economists expect GDP to increase by about 25 percent to 30 percent. And Trump is likely to take full credit for the growth and use it as his final pitch to persuade voters that the country is fully on the mend with a V-shape recovery.
But the reality is more complicated.