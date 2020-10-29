President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are holding dueling rallies on Thursday in the key battleground state of Florida, where polls show a virtual tie.
Trump and Biden have events at 1:30 p.m. ET in Tampa and Coconut Creek respectively. Biden will also travel to Tampa later in the day for remarks around 6:30 p.m. ET.
Supreme Court won't fast-track key PA voting rights case
The U.S. Supreme Court refused Wednesday to take another look, on a lightning-fast track, at the issue of late-arriving mail ballots in the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania, leaving intact a lower court ruling that said the state must count ballots that arrive up to three days after the election.
It was the second time Republicans asked the court to roll back the deadline. They lost Oct. 19 on a 4-4 vote, when the justices denied their request to put a hold on a lower court order extending the deadline.
In trying again, the Republicans apparently hoped that newly confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett's arrival would give them the fifth vote they need to prevail. But she sat this one out, taking no part in the consideration or disposition of the motion. A court spokeswoman said that was "because of the need for a prompt resolution of it and because she has not had time to fully review the parties' filings."
Trump wants credit for 'fastest GDP growth in history.' Here's a reality check.
In the final sprint to Election Day, Trump is gearing up to tout an expected surge in third-quarter economic growth as evidence of "the great American comeback" in the hope of snatching another come-from-behind victory.
The number is projected to be historic: Economists expect GDP to increase by about 25 percent to 30 percent. And Trump is likely to take full credit for the growth and use it as his final pitch to persuade voters that the country is fully on the mend with a V-shape recovery.
But the reality is more complicated.